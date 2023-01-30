ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalw.org

Almanac - Friday February 3, 2023

And sunset will be at 5:36:33 pm. we will have 10 hours and 24 minutes of sun. The solar transit will be at 12:24:12 pm. Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.4°F. the first low tide will be at 3:04 am at 3.15 feet. The first high...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

KALW Presents: Nick Hakim, Con Brio, The Budos Band, and more

KALW is your home for music discovery in the Bay Area. We encourage you to head out and catch a show this month!. The Mattson 2 and Paul Cherry, Wed, Feb. 1, The Chapel. Paul Cherry & The Mattson 2 are on the road together bringing audiences their Head 2 Head ephemeral music experience.
BERKELEY, CA
kalw.org

Bystander Intervention Training / Ranger Coffee Hour / The Never Too Late Show

Role playing can help prepare bystanders who witness hate crimes. Today, we’re sitting in on intervention training session. Then, we head to Oakland to meet Tilden naturalist Trent Pearce for a walk around Jewel Lake. And, Oakland actor Don Reed talks about his new show and how he wants it to inspire people while making them laugh.
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Sights and Sounds: Jennifer Lewis

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Jennifer Lewis. She’s the editor of Red Light Lit. Her new collection of short shorties, The New Low, is available now.
ALABAMA STATE
kalw.org

Don Reed Sends a Message About Never Giving Up in 'The Never Too Late Show'

Back in the day, doing a standup routine on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” was a comedian’s dream. It was definitely Don Reed’s dream. The Oakland actor tells the story of his windy path to Hollywood and pursuing a gig on Carson in “The Never Too Late Show.” The one-man show is playing at The Marsh Theater in Berkeley. It’s a funny and inspirational story about never giving up on your passions.
BERKELEY, CA

