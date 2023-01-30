Read full article on original website
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
Almanac - Friday February 3, 2023
And sunset will be at 5:36:33 pm. we will have 10 hours and 24 minutes of sun. The solar transit will be at 12:24:12 pm. Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.4°F. the first low tide will be at 3:04 am at 3.15 feet. The first high...
KALW Presents: Nick Hakim, Con Brio, The Budos Band, and more
KALW is your home for music discovery in the Bay Area. We encourage you to head out and catch a show this month!. The Mattson 2 and Paul Cherry, Wed, Feb. 1, The Chapel. Paul Cherry & The Mattson 2 are on the road together bringing audiences their Head 2 Head ephemeral music experience.
Re:SET Concert Series featuring LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy and boygenius comes to Bay Area
On the heels of a month of summer festival lineup drops, from Coachella to Bonnaroo, AEG has announced an offering with a twist: the Re:SET concert series headlined by LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and boygenius. The traveling music festival will take place at the Frost Amphitheater in Stanford on June 2nd, 3rd, and 4th 2023.
Bystander Intervention Training / Ranger Coffee Hour / The Never Too Late Show
Role playing can help prepare bystanders who witness hate crimes. Today, we’re sitting in on intervention training session. Then, we head to Oakland to meet Tilden naturalist Trent Pearce for a walk around Jewel Lake. And, Oakland actor Don Reed talks about his new show and how he wants it to inspire people while making them laugh.
Sights and Sounds: Jennifer Lewis
“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer Jennifer Lewis. She’s the editor of Red Light Lit. Her new collection of short shorties, The New Low, is available now.
Don Reed Sends a Message About Never Giving Up in 'The Never Too Late Show'
Back in the day, doing a standup routine on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” was a comedian’s dream. It was definitely Don Reed’s dream. The Oakland actor tells the story of his windy path to Hollywood and pursuing a gig on Carson in “The Never Too Late Show.” The one-man show is playing at The Marsh Theater in Berkeley. It’s a funny and inspirational story about never giving up on your passions.
