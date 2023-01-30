Man dies after being run over by snow plow
ORWELL, Ohio (WJW) – A man is dead after being hit by a snow plow Monday morning.
According to the Orwell Police Department, the crash happened on Penniman Road at the Kennametal, Inc. parking lot around 2:30 a.m.
Police said the driver of the snow plow accidentally backed over an employee and killed him.
