Orwell, OH

Man dies after being run over by snow plow

By Celeste Houmard
 4 days ago

ORWELL, Ohio (WJW) – A man is dead after being hit by a snow plow Monday morning.

According to the Orwell Police Department , the crash happened on Penniman Road at the Kennametal, Inc. parking lot around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of the snow plow accidentally backed over an employee and killed him.

No further information was available.

