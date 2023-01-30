Man dies after being run over by snow plow

ORWELL, Ohio (WJW) – A man is dead after being hit by a snow plow Monday morning.

According to the Orwell Police Department , the crash happened on Penniman Road at the Kennametal, Inc. parking lot around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of the snow plow accidentally backed over an employee and killed him.

No further information was available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.