FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Officials claim that a Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on a California road.Sherif SaadSacramento, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80
Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento County siblings narrowly escape explosion after Tesla catches fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Siblings Sunit and Dilpreet Mayall of Sacramento County said they barely made it out of their family Tesla alive as the car burst into flames over the weekend. Watch the video live during our 11 p.m. newscast in the video player above. They said they...
Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay
OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
Traffic collision knocks out power to 2,000 Woodland PG&E customers
(KTXL) — A collision in Woodland has knocked out power for more than 2,000 residents, according to the Woodland Police Department. – Video above: Sacramento International Airport announces expansion The collision happened in the area of East Beamer Street and Harter Avenue when a vehicle collided with a power pole. Traffic on westbound East Beamer […]
KTVU FOX 2
'We could have died:' Siblings describe Tesla spontaneously combusting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Mystery still surrounds the apparent spontaneous combustion of a Tesla Model S on a Sacramento freeway over the weekend. But in an interview with KCRA, siblings Sunit and Dilpreet Mayall described the terrifying moments their car's battery component suddenly burst into flames on Saturday about 4 p.m. driving eastbound on Highway 50.
California burglar falls into small pond before burglarizing home, ringing doorbell on way out
A group of thieves broke into a California home and made off with valuable stolen items
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County becomes first California county to receive Prohousing Designation
Auburn, Calif.- Placer County has been named the first county in California to receive the state’s Prohousing Designation, a distinction that provides Placer and its private development partners a competitive edge in obtaining grant funding toward affordable housing, workforce housing, sustainable community development and infrastructure projects. The California Department...
KCRA.com
CHP: Pedestrian killed in Elk Grove-area Highway 99 crash
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man believed to be unhoused died Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area of Sacramento County, officials said. The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it got a call around 7:15 p.m. about a pedestrian lying down on southbound Hwy. 99 just south of Calvine Road. Officers who went there later learned that a man who appeared homeless was hit by two vehicles.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality
Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
Firefighters respond to "spontaneous" Tesla car battery fire in California
A Tesla Model S "spontaneously caught fire" while traveling down a highway in Rancho Cordova, California, prompting firefighters to respond to the scene, officials said. On Saturday afternoon, crew members from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a Tesla that was "engulfed in flames" due to a battery fire, officials said in a tweet. Video posted by Metro Fire of Sacramento showed firefighters hosing the vehicle down as other cars drove by. Photos of the aftermath of the blaze showed the totally charred front hood of the vehicle. Firefighters used 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames as two fire engines, a water tender and a ladder truck were called to assist. Crews used jacks to access the underside to extinguish and cool the battery, fire officials said. No one was injured in the incident, officials said. "The vehicle battery compartment spontaneously caught fire while it was traveling freeway speeds on EB Hwy 50," the fire department said in a tweet. "The fire was extinguished with approx 6,000 gallons of water, as the battery cells continued to combust. Thankfully no injuries were reported."
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Reported Sacramento DUI Driver Injures Two Minors
A reported DUI driver on January 29 struck a total of six vehicles, three moving and the others parked, resulting in injuries to two minors. The collisions occurred along Fulton Avenue between La Mesa Way and Hernando Road. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that two children were hospitalized after the crash.
CHP: Pedestrian killed trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento
The Latest — Friday, Feb. 3: 2:45 p.m. On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Amarjit Sanghera, 53, of Elk Grove. Original Story Below: (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a person died while trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento Thursday evening. According to the CHP, the person […]
Freezing temperatures continue in Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Thursday morning saw some of the coldest weather in the Sacramento area so far this week with temperatures in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service. – Video above: Second snow survey of the season Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto each plummeted to 32 degrees compared to Wednesday’s morning temperatures of 37 […]
Fire leaves 1 person dead, Sacramento firefighters say
(KTXL) — A fire in Sacramento left one person dead Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire was at a home on Albion Way, near Ann Arbor Way, in the Meadowview neighborhood. Firefighters said the home had heavy smoke and that there were victims inside when they arrived. One person died and […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Double Fatality Accident After Driver Runs Red Light
Driver Runs Red Light, Leading to a Double Fatality Accident. A double fatality accident occurred in South Sacramento recently after a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle, which was pushed into a Ford van. The accident happened at the Florin Road intersection with French Road a little after 10:15 p.m. When the driver, who was in a Toyota, ran the light, he hit a Nissan driven by a Sacramento woman, Stephanie Phan Ha, age 49. A passenger in the vehicle was Linh Phan, age 42. Both women died as a result of the collision.
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
USPS worker robbed in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, a report of a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service being robbed came into the U.S. Postal Inspection Service around 2 p.m. The call reported the mail carrier being robbed on New Bedford Court in Vallejo. Two suspects stole postal keys from the carrier, according to officials. The […]
villagelife.com
EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’
“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
1 person detained after fire at Sacramento duplex
SACRAMENTO - One person was detained after an attic fire in Sacramento early Tuesday morning. At around 2:14 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department firefighters were called out to a duplex at 7392 Rush River Drive on reports of a fire. According to a fire department spokesperson, the fire started in the attic of the home and spread to an adjoining unit. It also burned through the roof before firefighters arrived.All of the home's occupants were able to get out safely.There was significant smoke damage to the main unit of the home.No injuries were reported in the blaze. The Sacramento Police Department says that one person has been detained on suspicion of arson.
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
