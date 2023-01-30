Read full article on original website
KFDA
Amarillo High girls and boys win rivalry matchup with Tascosa
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and Tascosa Rebels faced off on the basketball court on Friday night in one of the Texas panhandle’s biggest rivalries. The Lady Sandies got revenge after the Lady Rebels pulled off the upset against Amarillo High in the first matchup of the season. Lady Sandies Taytum Bell played a staring role for the Sandies in the win.
KFDA
Stream the Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer games on Monday. The games will be scheduled on Monday, February 6. To stream the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer game at 5 p.m., click here. To stream the boys...
KFDA
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kendall Cogburn, Hart Pisani and Preston Moore
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kendall Cogburn, Hart Pisani and Preston Moore on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. Kendall Cogburn, West Plains basketball head coach:. We chat with Coach on the upcoming game this evening against Perryton, previous games and more!
KFDA
Randall basketball teams take care of business on the road in wins over Hereford
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took to the road on Friday for a pivotal matchup with Hereford. The Lady Raiders took down the Lady Whitefaces 47-35 on the back of another spectacular performance from Sadie Sanchez. Despite fouling out with moments to go, Sanchez finished the game with 22 points. For the Lady Whitefaces, it was Kyndal Blair leading the way with 19 points.
KFDA
Panhandle girls stay dominant in win over Highland Park, boys move to 6-1 in district
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Panthers came into Highland Park and picked up a pair of wins on Friday night. The 7th ranked girls team had a dominant showing against the Lady Hornets. The Pantherettes won the game 68-26. The win moves the Pantherettes to 9-0 in district with one game remaining on Tuesday against Bovina before playoffs.
KFDA
Amarillo College baseball opens it’s inaugural season at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Badgers open up their inaugural baseball season with a weekend series against Luna Community College, a non-conference opponent. The Badgers have been hard at work since this past fall in preparation for this season. Head Coach of the Badgers, Brandon Rains, already sees...
KFDA
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jeff Williams, Chris Gove and NewsChannel 10 Zack Kaminkow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Jeff Williams, Chris Gove and NewsChannel 10 Zack Kaminkow on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here. We chat with Zack, a former WT baseball player on WT opening up their season, player and more!. Jeff Williams, Amarillo...
KFDA
West Texas A&M basketball teams pick up a pair of wins in return home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M basketball teams picked up a pair of wins on Thursday night against UT - Permian Basin. This was the first game back home for the Buffs and Lady Buffs since January 14th after a lengthy four-game road trip for each team. The...
KFDA
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
KFDA
VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how musician over comes severe injury, crucial part of performance
VIDEO: Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries. Updated:...
KFDA
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
KFDA
School Delays for Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Thursday morning. For a full list on school delays, click here. Submit school closing by emailing us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
KFDA
Potter County constable hosting birthday fundraiser to fund Estrada Scholarship
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Constable is hosting a “Sole-cialite Birthday fundraiser” to fund the Estrada Scholarship. The Scholarship was established in 2017 to help out local high school graduates and adults with Higher education expenses. The event will take place on February 4, from 7...
KFDA
Amarillo police asking for help locating missing man last seen in January
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents for help in finding a missing Amarillo man who was last seen in January. Gregory Francis Pratillo was reported missing by his mother and has been missing since January 26. Officials say his mother last had contact with him around eight...
KFDA
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
KFDA
Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a military Honor Guard. The presentation will display the 13 Folds of the Flag presented by The Volleys for Veterans. They provide the Military Honor Guard service for deceased Veterans. The...
KFDA
City of Canyon asking people to provide feedback on Utility Rate Study
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon is inviting residents to give feedback on the recently presented Utility Rates Study in a conversational public forum. Comments from the forum will be brought to the City of Canyon Commission before it is voted on for approval. The Canyon City Commission...
KFDA
6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications. The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood. At...
KFDA
Amarillo police searching for suspect after assault leaves elderly man with life-threatening injuries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man yesterday, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said on Thursday 6:32 p.m., police were called to Amarillo Boulevard and Wilson Street on an assault. A 79-year-old man was assaulted by an unknown...
KFDA
Police investigating after suspect robs Amarillo hotel at gunpoint
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an Amarillo hotel by gunpoint. Amarillo Police Department said this morning at 7:05 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery at Extend-A-Suites, located at 3411 I-40 W. The victim, an employee for the hotel,...
