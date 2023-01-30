ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo High girls and boys win rivalry matchup with Tascosa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies and Tascosa Rebels faced off on the basketball court on Friday night in one of the Texas panhandle’s biggest rivalries. The Lady Sandies got revenge after the Lady Rebels pulled off the upset against Amarillo High in the first matchup of the season. Lady Sandies Taytum Bell played a staring role for the Sandies in the win.
AMARILLO, TX
Stream the Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer games on Monday. The games will be scheduled on Monday, February 6. To stream the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro soccer game at 5 p.m., click here. To stream the boys...
AMARILLO, TX
Randall basketball teams take care of business on the road in wins over Hereford

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took to the road on Friday for a pivotal matchup with Hereford. The Lady Raiders took down the Lady Whitefaces 47-35 on the back of another spectacular performance from Sadie Sanchez. Despite fouling out with moments to go, Sanchez finished the game with 22 points. For the Lady Whitefaces, it was Kyndal Blair leading the way with 19 points.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo College baseball opens it’s inaugural season at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Badgers open up their inaugural baseball season with a weekend series against Luna Community College, a non-conference opponent. The Badgers have been hard at work since this past fall in preparation for this season. Head Coach of the Badgers, Brandon Rains, already sees...
AMARILLO, TX
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo City Transit combining 2 bus routes on Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Transit is consolidating routes starting Monday. City officials said they are combining Route 41 and Route 42 together. The changes will help the new Route 4142 better serve bus stops and transfers between system routes. The city had three public meetings this month about...
AMARILLO, TX
School Delays for Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The cold and wintry weather has caused some schools in the Panhandle area to open late Thursday morning. For a full list on school delays, click here. Submit school closing by emailing us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
PANHANDLE, TX
Cross Bar Ranch short listed for Federal Lands Access Grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cross Bar Ranch was recently short listed for the Federal Lands Access Grant. The land that Cross Bar is on is the only Bureau Land Management owned land in Texas. It was acquired in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.
AMARILLO, TX
Texas Panhandle War Memorial will have monthly seminar on military history

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will be hosting their monthly seminar this weekend presented by a military Honor Guard. The presentation will display the 13 Folds of the Flag presented by The Volleys for Veterans. They provide the Military Honor Guard service for deceased Veterans. The...
AMARILLO, TX
City of Canyon asking people to provide feedback on Utility Rate Study

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon is inviting residents to give feedback on the recently presented Utility Rates Study in a conversational public forum. Comments from the forum will be brought to the City of Canyon Commission before it is voted on for approval. The Canyon City Commission...
CANYON, TX
6 more candidates file for Amarillo City Council seats

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the close of the second full week of filing to be on the May 6, ballot for Amarillo City Council seats, six more candidates have filed applications. The new candidates are Jeffrey McGunegle, Margie Gonzales, Ray White, Don Tipps, Gabriel McHenry-Herrera and Sherie Wood. At...
AMARILLO, TX
Police investigating after suspect robs Amarillo hotel at gunpoint

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is investigating Wednesday morning after a suspect robbed an Amarillo hotel by gunpoint. Amarillo Police Department said this morning at 7:05 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery at Extend-A-Suites, located at 3411 I-40 W. The victim, an employee for the hotel,...
AMARILLO, TX

