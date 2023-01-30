Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Connecticut website allows residents to see if state owes them money
The state of Connecticut might be holding on to residents' money and is waiting for them to claim it. The money for residents of the Constitution State, who would be owed said money for state-held unclaimed property, is waiting for residents to claim it by visiting the CT Big List website and searching their name. Doing so would direct residents to go through a claim process to receive this money, according to NBC Connecticut.
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers
Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct relief payments worth up to $1,000 to be sent out in just 2 days
There are only two days left before Connecticut workers receive a payment worth up to $1,000. The payments scheduled to go out on Feb. 1 will be paid to over 150,000 workers in the Constitution State, with around 120,000 of these workers getting paid via direct deposit. The remaining 35,000 workers will be paid with a paper check within the next five to six weeks, according to the Connecticut Mirror.
wshu.org
Connecticut’s largest prison suffered COVID lockdown, staffing issues
Connecticut’s largest prison, MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution, was placed on a multi-week lockdown this winter due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Department of Corrections, more than 650 employees and 700 inmates have tested positive for COVID since Dec. 1. As of January 27, 300 employees and inmates are currently recovering from COVID.
Lamont unveils $45M tax cut for CT’s working poor
The expanded earned income tax credit would save families about $211 per year on average and make CT's EITC rate among the highest.
Connecticut’s ‘hero pay’ cash arriving sooner than expected
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Hero pay” deposits for essential pandemic workers begin Wednesday. “The checks that we promised them are going to be coming a little bit sooner than we had announced last week, and within the next two weeks, every single person who did a direct deposit with us, through this program, will […]
Connecticut state bill would allow illegal immigrants into the voting booth!
In a move that could revolutionize voting rights in Connecticut, they have proposed a bill in the state legislature to allow all residents - including undocumented immigrants - to access suffrage for municipal and statewide elections.
Norwich tax preparer could face 75 years for allegedly filing fake returns
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old man could face 75 years in prison for allegedly filing 25 false tax returns, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. David Etienne, of Norwich, has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on a $100,000 bond. Etienne is accused of preparing false tax […]
LIHEAP can help CT families cover energy costs. How is it funded and who qualifies?
LIHEAP helps low-income families pay for winter heating and other energy costs. Here's an overview of the program and its eligibility requirements.
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
Bill would prohibit open alcoholic drinks inside cars in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that will prohibit open alcoholic beverages in cars. Under current law in the state, passengers in a car over the age of 21 are allowed to drink and have open alcohol containers. State Representative Mitch Blinsky has proposed a bill to prohibit alcoholic […]
fox61.com
Amazon cited by OSHA for second time this year
AURORA, Colo. — Federal safety investigators cited three more Amazon warehouses for putting workers at serious risk of injury, just weeks after citing another three warehouses. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued citations to facilities in Aurora, Colo., Nampa, Idaho, and Castleton, New York for putting workers at...
Did you win? Somebody in the state is $33 million richer thanks to Mega Millions
Talk about getting 2023 off to a great start! If you’re a lottery player, this might be good news for you…. Somebody is over $33 million richer, courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery game. Lottery officials report the winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Massachusetts for the Tuesday, January 24 drawing.
fox61.com
FOX61 Morning News at 8
The only All Local All Morning newscast in Connecticut. Overnight developments, breaking news, local weather and traffic, The Buzz, WorkinCT & Family First.
darientimes.com
Hartford police sergeant punching woman in custody was 'not excessive,' internal probe finds
HARTFORD — An internal affairs investigation into a city police sergeant who punched a woman while she was in custody has found his actions were "not excessive," according to a report obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Nearly two years after Hartford Police Sgt. James Guzie was charged with...
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
