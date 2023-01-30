A Pinellas Park man has been arrested on one count of abuse of a disabled person after police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive. The owner of a group home had reported about 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 that video had shown that an employee battered a disabled adult under the care of the group home. Investigators said the suspect, Douglas Rivera, battered the victim Jan. 29 at about 1:30 p.m. by striking him in the head with his elbow. Additionally, Rivera picked the victim up and slammed him onto the ground.

