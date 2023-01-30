Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
Man charged with abuse of disabled person
A Pinellas Park man has been arrested on one count of abuse of a disabled person after police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive. The owner of a group home had reported about 2 p.m. on Feb. 1 that video had shown that an employee battered a disabled adult under the care of the group home. Investigators said the suspect, Douglas Rivera, battered the victim Jan. 29 at about 1:30 p.m. by striking him in the head with his elbow. Additionally, Rivera picked the victim up and slammed him onto the ground.
Beach Beacon
Dunedin woman dies in crash
A motorist died Jan. 30 when her car left Sunset Point Road near Hercules Avenue and crashed into a tree in the median. The Clearwater Police Department reported that Shannon Pollock, 47, of Dunedin was driving a Nissan Versa westbound when the crash occurred about 8:20 a.m. She was taken to Mease Hospital Dunedin where she later died.
Beach Beacon
E-bike rider struck, killed in St. Pete
An electric bicycle rider was killed Jan. 30 when the bike collided with an SUV at the intersection of 22nd Avenue N and 52nd Street N in St. Petersburg. Police said the Ancher e-bike was traveling westbound on 22nd Avenue and a Ford Escape was southbound on 52nd Street when the accident occurred at 6:32 p.m. The victim, Jason Johnson, 38, was transported to Bayfront Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Pinellas news briefs
Pinellas County Corrections Officer Deputy Anthony LaCorte has been selected as the 2023 Corrections Officer of the Year by the Florida Sheriffs Association. LaCorte received the award during the annual FSA banquet for his selfless attention to duty and perseverance. According to an FSA statement: “On July 12, 2022, Deputy...
Beach Beacon
Seminole council seeks continued access for city youth to SYAA complex
SEMINOLE — It’s looking like the Greater Seminole Recreation District is headed for the history books, but City Council is seeking a way to ensure continued local access to its sports facilities, currently run by the Seminole Youth Athletic Association. On Jan. 24, the council voted 6-1 to...
Beach Beacon
Favorite Florida symbol requires care
DUNEDIN — When you think of Florida, you think of warm, sunny weather and palm trees. Perhaps that is why the cabbage palm, or sabal palmetto, was chosen as the state tree. It is believed that the common name cabbage palm was created as a result of the cabbage-like flavor from the edible heart of the palm.
Beach Beacon
Largo city manager stepping down
LARGO — After more than 42 years of service to the community, Henry Schubert, Largo’s city m…
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Dunedin news briefs
DUNEDIN — City officials expect to have a grand opening for their new 39,000-square-foot City Hall in March. "We are moving along very well. We are packing our boxes and taking pictures off the walls," said City Manager Jennifer Bramley at a City Commission meeting on Jan. 24. Bramley...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — In partnership with the Clearwater Neighborhoods Coalition and the Suncoast Sierra Club, the city of Clearwater will host its third sustainability conference, which will take place in-person from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd. in Clearwater. This...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas’ big mental health connection plans coming soon
Years-in-the-making efforts to centralize and improve Pinellas County’s scattered mental health care system are close to coming to fruition, county officials said Jan. 26. One component, a call center that will help people in need set appointments with an array of providers in the county with one phone call or online chat, is set for a soft launch in “the next couple of months,” said Lourdes Benedict, an assistant county administrator.
Beach Beacon
Bluffs commissioners talk roads, recreation
BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Belleair Bluffs City Commission met on Jan. 23 for the first time in a month, featuring an array of updates including City Administrator Debra Sullivan urging Bluffs residents to check the municipal website for how Indian Rocks Road construction will affect them. City Clerk Alexis...
Beach Beacon
Looking ahead: Upcoming A&E events, activities
• “Birthday Club,” through Feb. 26, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com. • “Little Shop of...
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach to install more parking sensors
ST. PETE BEACH — This island city is going even more high-tech to control parking issues by installing sensors along the Corey Avenue business district, as well as 15th and 16th avenues, to compile data to determine how spaces are utilized. Community Development Director Michelle Gonzalez told commissioners at...
Beach Beacon
Hope Spot Festival returns to Dunedin
DUNEDIN — It's time for volunteers and attendees to show their love for the seas again at Edgewater Park. The family friendly Hope Spot Festival is set for Saturday, Feb. 11. This year's plans call for the Hope Spot Festival to have Dunedin's first third-party verified Zero Waste festival...
Beach Beacon
Happening This Weekend
Kathy Mattea, Feb. 3, 8 p.m. Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Jimmy Webb, Feb. 3, 8 p.m. Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com. Big Gigantic, Feb. 3, 7 p.m. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com. Feb. 4. The Kat & Dave Show, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. Ruth...
Beach Beacon
Belleair again extends contract of town manager
BELLEAIR — When Gay Lancaster was appointed Belleair’s interim town manager in the wake of JP Murphy’s resignation last spring, the position was expected to be for a few months. But after Lancaster made a quick positive impression, the Town Commission agreed in September to drop the...
Beach Beacon
The Attic to welcome Jarekus Singleton
TAMPA — Jarekus Singleton will perform Thursday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com. Jarekus Singleton is a blues musical trailblazer, melding hip-hop wordplay, rock energy and R&B grooves with contemporary...
Beach Beacon
Jeff Coffey to perform at Clearwater venue
CLEARWATER — Jeff Coffey — former lead vocalist and bassist for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago — will perform Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at the MUSIC4LIFE Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $35. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org. Coffey was lead tenor vocalist...
Beach Beacon
Larry Campbell, Teresa Williams to perform at the Attic
TAMPA — Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams will perform Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com. It is fall 2019, and Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams — having just completed...
Beach Beacon
Orpheum to welcome Arlie
TAMPA — Psychedelic pop act Arlie will perform Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Visit www.theorpheum.com. The Nashville-based outfit is led by singer-songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist Nathaniel Banks. The band recently kicked off a U.S. headline tour in Birmingham, Alabama.
