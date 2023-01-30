ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Stocked with Pitchers for Spring Training

By Andy Jasner
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhQM1_0kWN8U7700

The Philadelphia Phillies have a solid pitching staff heading into spring training.

Heading into the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Phillies have stockpiled a solid pitching staff.

Their top four starters – Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker – can arguably be considered among the best in Major League Baseball.

The bullpen is also loaded with the likes of Seranthony Dominguez, Matt Strahm, Jose Alvarado, Gregory Soto and Craig Kimbrel.

On top of that, the Phillies have three stellar prospects joining them in spring training – Andrew Painter, Mick Abel and Griff McGarry.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has said that Painter has a realistic chance of being a part of the Opening Day roster. Abel and McGarry could also join the Phillies this season.

Plain and simple, the Phillies are in great position. Especially with the trio of young standouts ready to contribute.

The 19-year-old Painter has had major success at all three stops in the Minor Leagues as he posted a 1.56 ERA in 22 starts last season. He struck out 155 and walked only 25 in 103 2/3 innings in two Single-A stints and a third at Double-A Reading.

The 21-year-old Abel struck out 130 batters in 108 1/3 innings over 23 starts between Single-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading last season with a 3.90 ERA.

McGarry completed the last month of the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley after strong stints at High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading.

McGarry was stellar at Reading with a 2.20 ERA in seven starts. When promoted to the IronPigs on Sept. 5, McGarry wasn’t nearly as effective with a 9.00 ERA in seven appearances. But the talent has been evident.

All three young pitchers are highly-touted prospects and with good reason. While there’s no reason to rush any of them to the Phillies, it’s very likely to see them at some point this season because of their ability.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
  6. Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
  7. Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
  8. Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
  9. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend

It may be the MLB offseason, but one Colorado Rockies player is still getting a massive W. TMZ Sports reports this week that Rockies infielder Cole Tucker is officially engaged to his famous girlfriend, actress Vanessa Hudgens. Tucker reportedly proposed to Hudgens some time at the end of 2022. Here are some of the recent... The post Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news

Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Mike Francesa concedes infamous Yankee Stadium bathroom debate to Chris Russo

Remember where you were on this date in history: Mike Francesa admitted to being wrong in a debate. Francesa and Chris Russo did a “Mike and the Mad Dog” reunion on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, and host Molly Qerim brought up the infamous debate the two had about Yankee Stadium bathroom lines before George Steinbrenner’s new stadium opened. “The bottom line was Dog did not want them to knock the stadium down. George needed his luxury boxes,” Francesa said Wednesday. “They needed to have new technology. But in retrospect, he’s right. Losing the Stadium has killed the Yankees. It has killed...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season

When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers name Dave Roberts' top assistant

The Dodgers announced their 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. The biggest news is the hiring of Danny Lehmann as bench coach, his first time serving as Dave Roberts’ top assistant. Lehmann, 37, is a graduate of Rice University. He spent some time in the Twins’ minor league system, reaching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Braves make big pre-Spring Training roster moves

The Atlanta Braves haven’t had the greatest offseason, as they have spent most of their time sitting on the sidelines watching their National League East competitors in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets make massive additions to their teams in free agency. To add onto that, they also watched their starting shortstop in Dansby Swanson sign with the Chicago Cubs, making this the second straight offseason where a homegrown star has departed in free agency.
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy