Phillies Stocked with Pitchers for Spring Training

The Philadelphia Phillies have a solid pitching staff heading into spring training.

Their top four starters – Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker – can arguably be considered among the best in Major League Baseball.

The bullpen is also loaded with the likes of Seranthony Dominguez, Matt Strahm, Jose Alvarado, Gregory Soto and Craig Kimbrel.

On top of that, the Phillies have three stellar prospects joining them in spring training – Andrew Painter, Mick Abel and Griff McGarry.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has said that Painter has a realistic chance of being a part of the Opening Day roster. Abel and McGarry could also join the Phillies this season.

Plain and simple, the Phillies are in great position. Especially with the trio of young standouts ready to contribute.

The 19-year-old Painter has had major success at all three stops in the Minor Leagues as he posted a 1.56 ERA in 22 starts last season. He struck out 155 and walked only 25 in 103 2/3 innings in two Single-A stints and a third at Double-A Reading.

The 21-year-old Abel struck out 130 batters in 108 1/3 innings over 23 starts between Single-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading last season with a 3.90 ERA.

McGarry completed the last month of the season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley after strong stints at High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading.

McGarry was stellar at Reading with a 2.20 ERA in seven starts. When promoted to the IronPigs on Sept. 5, McGarry wasn’t nearly as effective with a 9.00 ERA in seven appearances. But the talent has been evident.

All three young pitchers are highly-touted prospects and with good reason. While there’s no reason to rush any of them to the Phillies, it’s very likely to see them at some point this season because of their ability.

