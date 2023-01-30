ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana

Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy