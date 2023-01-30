Read full article on original website
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Check your Powerball tickets – prize worth $2 million still not claimed
Coming in second place is not such a bad deal if you’re a Powerball lottery player. That’s because the second prize in a recent drawing yielded one lucky Texas ticket holder an impressive $2 million.
Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize
A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
'No way this happened again': A North Carolina woman won $2 million from a lottery scratch-off two months after winning $1 million
Kenya Sloan, 41, purchased the winning $20 scratcher two months after she won $1 million in the lottery. "I was like, 'No way this happened again,'" Sloan said.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says that a ticket sold in Washington County matched all five of the white balls drawn in Tuesday evening’s drawing but didn’t get the yellow Mega Ball, to win $1 million.
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million sold
A Powerball lottery ticket was sold at a Fontana convenience store in Southern California on Monday night. The five-digit ticket, but without the Powerball number was worth $3 million 987 249 as announced by the California Lottery.
23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $526 Million Jackpot?
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $526 million.
Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana
Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
Powerball jackpot reaches $700M – when is your next chance to win?
Another record-setting Powerball jackpot is brewing.
$1.35 Mega Millions jackpot ticket bought in state that begins with ‘M’ … If only it were Mississippi
The first Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot winner for 2023 is from a state that begins with the letter “M.” Unfortunately for the thousands of Magnolia State lottery players, the winning ticket was not purchased in Mississippi. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the...
With Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion, lottery players share what they'd do with big prize
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca spoke with people buying lottery tickets at a gas station in Dallas about what they'd do if they won.
Iowa woman wins $30K after husband puts scratch-off ticket in Christmas stocking
CLIVE, Iowa — This was a nice stocking stuffer. According to a news release from the Iowa Lottery, April Miller, 43, of Walnut, won $30,000 on a $3 scratch-off ticket given to her as a Christmas gift by her husband. “You just don’t believe it,” Miller said in a...
Did you win? Somebody in the state is $33 million richer thanks to Mega Millions
Talk about getting 2023 off to a great start! If you’re a lottery player, this might be good news for you…. Somebody is over $33 million richer, courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery game. Lottery officials report the winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Massachusetts for the Tuesday, January 24 drawing.
Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
If you win the lottery, can you remain anonymous?
Five most popular lottery numbers revealed as tonight’s MegaMillions reaches $1.1billion
FOR the first time in U.S. history, the Mega Millions multi-state has reached a staggering $1.1 billion jackpot. If you're feeling lucky, the top five most common winning numbers have been revealed which have been drawn more times in the past seven years than any other. They include 14 -...
Jackpot! Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold to 1 Person in Maine
Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. One ticket sold in Maine matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 61, 30, 45, 46, and 43, with a Megaball of 14.
