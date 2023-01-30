ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspicious activity reported near Boston College off-campus housing; police investigating

By Timothy Nazzaro
 4 days ago

Authorities have issued a community alert in Brighton after a suspicious man was seen loitering near an off-campus residence Saturday night.

Boston College Police say they received a call around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person and possible attempted breaking and entering in the area of Foster Street. A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt was seen looking around the rear door area of a student’s house, according to officials.

A further investigation revealed there were no signs of an attempted break-in and nothing was reported missing, police say, but they’re taking this opportunity to remind students to report any suspicious activity they see on or off campus.

Around this time last year, there were multiple reports of burglaries in the Foster Street area. Police are reminding residents to keep their doors locked and to avoid leaving valuables in plain sight of windows.

