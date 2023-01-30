Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to AmericansAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Did the Bears Finally Get it Right with the Matt Eberflus Hiring?Larry E LambertChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
U.S. Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge gives Chicago $60 million to fight homelessness
The city of Chicago is receiving $60 million to address homelessness — one of the largest awards from a $315 million pot the U.S. Department of Housing of and Urban Development is doling out to cities and counties across the country. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge made the announcement Thursday...
‘Motive’ podcast follows former Chicago gang members working to stop violence
When you hear the word “gang,” different thoughts may come to mind. But overall, why people join gangs and everything that happens after is complicated. And then there are those former gang members who’ve made it their job to stop the violence that comes with gang life. The host of WBEZ’s Motive podcast, Pat Smith, spent a year with these anti-violence workers, and he talks about making season 5 of the podcast with them at the center.
Tyre Nichols protests continue, financial health, goodbye to Candace Parker
Tyre Nichols protests continue in Chicago. A new report shows that Black and Latinx residents are more financially vulnerable than white ones, even accounting for income similarities. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office is expected to drop charges against R. Kelly in a court hearing today.
Paul Vallas will keep campaign contribution from former CPS board member
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas on Tuesday defended accepting contributions from Deborah Quazzo — the venture capitalist who left the city’s school board after a scandal. Quazzo was appointed to the school board in 2013 by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel and left after the Chicago Sun-Times revealed her ownership...
De/Escalation
Chicago gangs: Real people. Real stories. A way forward. The new season of Motive explores violence on the streets of Chicago and the former gang members working to stop it. Sirenzo Strong spends his work days trying to talk to gang members in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood. Part of his turf is the site of a former housing complex, Rockwell Gardens. When former residents return to the old neighborhood, so do the old gang allegiances and grudges. When there’s a shooting near a park, Strong uses his gang connections to unravel a simple misunderstanding and promote a simple solution.
Lightfoot, Green blast Wilson for ‘rabbits’ remark at forum — but Wilson stands by his take on suspects
Community activist Ja’Mal Green and Mayor Lori Lightfoot lit into fellow mayoral candidate Willie Wilson during a debate Tuesday night for insisting that police be allowed to hunt “people down like rabbits.”. In the most pointed exchange, Green argued that such comments reflect the mindset that led to...
Six months with a Chicago shooting survivor: Fear, pain and frustration with police
This story was reported as part of WBEZ’s Motive Podcast. Subscribe to Season 5 of Motive on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts. It’s a little after 10 p.m. on a summer night in Chicago. A man in his 40s who we’re calling Joey is sitting shirtless on a couch in his living room on the city’s West Side. There’s a colostomy bag next to him. He’s covered in tattoos and bandages — each bandage covering an entrance or exit wound from a bullet. A semi-circle of staples runs over his belly, like a frown.
A Woodlawn migrant shelter sparks anger — and reflection — among Black and Latino residents
On a frigid Saturday afternoon in January, Woodlawn residents assembled in the auditorium of Hyde Park Academy on Chicago’s South Side. Community members faced a row of city officials sitting on stage and expressed their outrage at the decision to convert the closed former Wadsworth elementary school into a temporary shelter for migrants.
No driver, no bus: Inside the CTA’s campaign to put more drivers on the road
Qwame Dean sat in a large conference room on a recent Saturday morning and waited for a presentation on how to apply for the Chicago Transit Authority to start. A university coordinator had told Dean about the CTA hiring event, one of several the understaffed agency recently hosted. “I used to always ride the bus, so I thought why not try to drive it. Since they [are] hiring, I thought, let me try it,” Dean explained.
This 34-year-old wrote an opera that channels Aaliyah and ‘Gatorade’ gospel
Will Liverman easily recalls the moment when his musical universe burst wide open. It was just past 1 a.m., and the 8-year-old’s parents were already in bed. Sitting with his Toys R Us boombox in front of him, the curious boy stealthily turned the dial to a local Virginia R&B radio station, one forbidden by his religious parents.
This activist’s life shows abortion access is not just a ‘white woman’s movement’
In the late 1960s, Marie Leaner made a tough choice, one criticized by even her mother: to join a group known as the Jane Collective, a covert abortion network that helped women secure services on the South Side of Chicago in the late 1960s. Born and raised in the Washington...
Vigils follow police shooting video, temporary migrant shelter, low COVID risk
Demonstrations and vigils remain calm in Chicago after the release of a Memphis police shooting video. City officials share plans for a temporary migrant shelter in Woodlawn, despite significant community pushback. Chicago and Cook County are now in the “low” category for COVID-19 community transmission.
WBEZ
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT
As a public media institution we are deeply invested in the civic life and health of the community we serve.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0