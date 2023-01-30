ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEZ

‘Motive’ podcast follows former Chicago gang members working to stop violence

When you hear the word “gang,” different thoughts may come to mind. But overall, why people join gangs and everything that happens after is complicated. And then there are those former gang members who’ve made it their job to stop the violence that comes with gang life. The host of WBEZ’s Motive podcast, Pat Smith, spent a year with these anti-violence workers, and he talks about making season 5 of the podcast with them at the center.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

De/Escalation

Chicago gangs: Real people. Real stories. A way forward. The new season of Motive explores violence on the streets of Chicago and the former gang members working to stop it. Sirenzo Strong spends his work days trying to talk to gang members in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood. Part of his turf is the site of a former housing complex, Rockwell Gardens. When former residents return to the old neighborhood, so do the old gang allegiances and grudges. When there’s a shooting near a park, Strong uses his gang connections to unravel a simple misunderstanding and promote a simple solution.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Six months with a Chicago shooting survivor: Fear, pain and frustration with police

This story was reported as part of WBEZ’s Motive Podcast. Subscribe to Season 5 of Motive on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts. It’s a little after 10 p.m. on a summer night in Chicago. A man in his 40s who we’re calling Joey is sitting shirtless on a couch in his living room on the city’s West Side. There’s a colostomy bag next to him. He’s covered in tattoos and bandages — each bandage covering an entrance or exit wound from a bullet. A semi-circle of staples runs over his belly, like a frown.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

No driver, no bus: Inside the CTA’s campaign to put more drivers on the road

Qwame Dean sat in a large conference room on a recent Saturday morning and waited for a presentation on how to apply for the Chicago Transit Authority to start. A university coordinator had told Dean about the CTA hiring event, one of several the understaffed agency recently hosted. “I used to always ride the bus, so I thought why not try to drive it. Since they [are] hiring, I thought, let me try it,” Dean explained.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

WBEZ

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

As a public media institution we are deeply invested in the civic life and health of the community we serve.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy