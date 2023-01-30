Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested after gun discharges hitting another man in leg
A Wildwood man was arrested after a gun accidentally discharged hitting another man in the leg. Stanley James Baker, 23, who lives at 710 Lee St., said he was showing the other person how to disengage the hammer of a .357-caliber revolver when the gun accidentally went off, striking the other individual in the lower left leg at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the garage at Baker’s home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested with drugs while riding bicycle
A Leesburg man with drugs was arrested while riding a bicycle in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer was on patrol when he saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jason Jermaine Simpson, riding a bicycle early Thursday morning northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27. The bike did not have an operable rear light as required by Florida law.
WESH
Deputies: Suspect led police on chase across Central Florida in stolen vehicles until crashing into school bus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is accused of grand theft and attempting to harm cops after a wild series of events in both Lake and Orange counties on Friday morning. It started as a stolen truck then a carjacking and a crash with a school bus. “We saw...
villages-news.com
Handyman who works in The Villages arrested in brawl over Fruity Pebbles
A handyman who works in The Villages was arrested in a brawl over Fruity Pebbles. Joshua Lee Poole, 44, was arrested on two counts of battery following the altercation Tuesday night at the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Cadillac with sparking undercarriage leads to driver’s arrest at downtown Wildwood eatery
A man driving a Cadillac with an undercarriage that was scraping and sparking on the roadway was arrested at a downtown Wildwood eatery. Douglas Gale Long, 50, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of the beige 2003 Cadillac four-door shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer noticed the scraping and sparking and pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of the Coney Island Drive Inn on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Reddick man arrested after loaded gun, marijuana found in car during traffic stop
A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Reddick man after a large quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm were found inside his vehicle. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound on NW Gainesville Road near the 16000 block. In the MCSO report, the deputy noted that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 77 miles per hour, which was over 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.
click orlando
‘It’s on fire:’ Carjacking pursuit ends in crash with Lake County school bus, deputies say
GROVELAND, Fla. – Video and 911 calls detailed a carjacking pursuit Friday morning which involved two counties and the ramming of three Lake County patrol cars before ending in a crash with a school bus in the Groveland area. Lake County deputies said the pursuit started around 6 a.m....
WCJB
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
ocala-news.com
Homeless man arrested for raping elderly woman in her apartment
The Ocala Police Department arrested a 31-year-old homeless man on Friday morning after he was accused of raping an 80-year-old woman in her apartment. According to OPD, Taquino Williams was seen wandering around the Saddleworth Green Apartments common areas on Wednesday evening. Sometime before 9:50 p.m., Williams approached the victim’s apartment, gained entry to the lanai area through a torn screen window, and then entered the residence through an unlocked side door.
treasurecoast.com
MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment
MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- People come from far and wide to steal from us. Why? Listen thieves! Stay in your lane! We moved here for a laid back lifestyle. Come and visit but take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but footprints. If I wanted to live with this kind of baloney I would have stayed in Miami, Broward or PBC!
villages-news.com
Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages
WISCONSIN – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is again proposing to give Milwaukee officials the power to install automated speed cameras in an effort to combat a scourge of reckless driving, but the bill faces opposition from a key legislator who says the city needs more police officers on patrol, not cameras.
fox35orlando.com
Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
alachuachronicle.com
Two killed, two injured in two overnight shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two overnight shootings left two dead and two injured; no suspects have been apprehended in either case. At about 12:17 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. Officers found a woman in a car who had been shot while driving through the area of the 300-500 blocks of SE 15th Street. There were four bullet holes in her car, and she was hit by shrapnel. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries; no description of the suspect is available at this time.
Deputies: Man, woman tried to spray-paint stolen semi truck in Flagler County
Deputies in Flagler County said a man and a woman were arrested after they were caught trying to spray paint a stolen semi-trailer.
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
villages-news.com
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting
A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
WCJB
Marion County woman charged with careless driving for rear-ending school bus
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Marion County was charged with careless driving Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a stopped school bus unloading children. According to FHP officials, the woman, 69, was driving west on Southwest 103 Street Road behind a Marion County school bus, when the bus stopped to unload students.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of raping 80-year-old woman with cancer arrested: police
A man who is a person of interest in the sexual assault of an 80-year-old Ocala woman with cancer has been arrested, according to police. Taquino Williams, 31, was arrested on Friday.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly entering woman’s home through bedroom window, choking her
A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of entering her residence through a bedroom window and choking her. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and Cherry Road in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Herbert Eddie Olivo, Jr. who claimed that he had been battered by the female victim inside a local residence.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters battle mobile home fire in Citra
Marion County firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of NW 155th Street and N U.S. Highway 441 in Citra on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that a mobile home in the area was on fire. Shortly after 3 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue’s North County units responded to the...
