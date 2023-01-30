Read full article on original website
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
HipHopDX.com
Yung Joc Says Artists Sleeping With Producers In Exchange For Beats Is 'Very Common'
Yung Joc has claimed artists sleeping with producers in exchange for beats is very common in the industry, and it’s more normalized than people think. During a segment from his recent interview with VladTV that aired on Wednesday (January 3), Joc shared his thoughts on Ashanti‘s comments during a Breakfast Club interview last month regarding a producer who made a move on her in exchange for a couple of records.
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Lil Wayne Wrote for Other Artists
Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne, was already topping the charts when he was just a teenager. First joining the Hot Boyz with rapper B.G., Juvenile, and Turk when he was just 14, the group released their debut, Get It How U Live! in 1997 and charted with their single “We on Fire.” Followed by their breakthrough album, Guerrilla Warfare, Hot Boyz hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Claimed “They” Were Behind His Mother’s Death and Meek Mill and Lil Boosie Killing People – Who Are They?
Kanye West has a magnetic personality, and sometimes this magnet attracts tons of controversies. Ye wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week and what emerged after peeling off the racist layer was one that was antisemitic. Call it a breakdown of just the College Dropout rapper being vocal about his unpopular opinions, almost every brand deal that earned him a billionaire spot on the Forbes list decided to cut ties with him.
hotnewhiphop.com
La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”
During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction
Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Challenging His Daughter’s Mother’s Claims for Guardianship
The family of Nipsey Hussle (real name Ermias Ashgedom) has an upcoming court date with the mother of Nipsey’s 14-year-old daughter, Tanisha Foster, to hammer out who will have guardianship over the child. According to Radar Online, the battle for custody of the deceased rapper’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, will...
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary
Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Plies Sparks Fiery Twitter Debate On Gender Roles Saying He Wouldn’t Date A Women Who Acts Or Thinks ‘Like A Man’
Hoping to gain more insight into Plies' stance, sports journalist Jemele Hill popped into the conversation with a thought-provoking question.
Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him
Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Pop Out At The Grizzlies Game: “Long As I’m Next To You”
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons pop out at the Grizzlies game. Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons are the epitome of a boss couple. Though it’s only been a few weeks since they confirmed their relationship, they aren’t shying away from showing out together. On Wednesday night, the couple...
hotnewhiphop.com
Puma Curry Responds Backlash From Viral Picture With Her Mom Erykah Badu
The D.O.C and Erykah Badu defend their daughter, Puma Curry, after her recent Instagram photo. Puma Curry responded to recent backlash after she and her mother, Erykah Badu, shared a photo on Instagram that many claimed wasn’t appropriate. Puma Curry, Badu’s 18-year-old daughter, shared several images in tight pants...
