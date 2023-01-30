ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dozens Of Flights Cancelled At DIA As Winter Storm Thrashes Colorado

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5122_0kWN3vvf00
Photo: Getty Images

Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport as a winter storm batters the Midwest with snow and dangerously cold temperatures. According to flight-tracking website FlightAware , 105 flights were canceled while 182 were delayed as of 11:15 a.m. Monday (January 28), including flights leaving and heading to the airport.

Southwest Airlines had the most cancellations of any airline at 332. The Dallas-based company suffered several issues this winter, including a holiday meltdown that led to thousands of flights being affected and costing the airline nearly $1 billion.

This comes as another winter storm sweeps through the region, dropping loads of snow in the Centennial State on Sunday, January 29. Denver hit negative 10 degrees early Monday morning, tying for the record set in 1985 for the lowest temperatures on January 30, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder .

KDVR says this freezing temperature was reported at DIA, which also saw an inch of snow over the weekend.

"The latest snow forecast for today was increased about an inch across the I-25 corridor as up to 2" may fall today," NWS reported Monday. "Areas under the heaviest band this morning, like Berthoud and Loveland, could see up to 3". The Denver metro will see snow later this afternoon and evening."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 The Point

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Colorado City Ranked Among Top 10 'Most Romantic' In America

Sometimes you want to get your significant other out of the home for an intimate outing. Whether you're looking for that special someone, taking a honeymoon, or celebrating milestones in your marriage, there are plenty of destinations for love to bloom. That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the "most romantic"...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Water main break floods parking garage, cars

A peaceful morning on Eudora Street in Denver was interrupted by a cacophony of noise. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an underground water pipe called a conduit broke in the road causing a big mess. "Just a bunch of broken-up cement and concrete and some water running," said neighbor Chris Jasso. Conduits are 30 inches in diameter. They are the pipes that feed water mains which then send water into your house. "So, when a conduit breaks it's a big messy deal," said Denver Water spokesperson Todd Hartman. Residents of the Park Mayfair condo complex like Joy Vaeth park in an underground garage on the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer falls from bridge after I-25 police chase

A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports. A police officer fell about 30 feet off a bridge while trying to arrest a suspect, according to the Fountain Police Department. Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus

According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy