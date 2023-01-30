ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

House Oversight chair eyes bipartisan classified documents reform

By Emily Brooks
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OR2ZO_0kWN3qW200

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said he is hoping to pursue bipartisan legislation with ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) to address how presidential and vice presidential offices ensure they do not improperly retain classified documents after they leave office.

Comer said at a National Press Club event on Monday that he hopes to see a “bipartisan legislative fix” on the issue in response to former President Trump’s battle over keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, President Biden revealing that classified documents from his time as vice president were found in a personal office and at his Delaware home, and former Vice President Mike Pence revealing that classified documents were found in his files.

“We have to reform the way that documents are boxed up when they leave the president and vice president’s office and follow them to the private sector,” Comer said.

“Jamie Raskin and I both just said that we’re going to work together in a bipartisan way to try to come up with a legislative fix, prior to this administration leaving and the next administration coming into office, on how — what role those Archives play,” Comer said. “Somebody needs to oversee all the documents that are going into boxes to make sure that they’re not classified. And if there’s a problem, then they need to iron it out before that document is put into that box and loaded onto the truck.”

“There’s no hurry on this right now,” Comer added. “This just needs to happen prior to this administration going out of office and before the next administration comes into office.”

Comer’s comments come as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee prepares for a transcribed interview with National Archives General Counsel Gary Stern on Tuesday. Comer has sought information on classified document issues relating to Biden and to Trump . Comer has also asked the National Archives for records related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings during Biden’s time as vice president.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has expressed openness to some kind of legislative reform concerning the handling of classified documents once administration officials leave office.

“We got a problem in terms of both classification levels, how senior elected officials, when they leave government, how they handle documents. We’ve had too many examples of this,” Warner said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “And, again, I think we’ve got the bipartisan bona fides to say, let’s put them in place on a going-forward basis, a better process.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

House Republicans voted on Thursday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, notching a win for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has long vowed to oust the Minnesota Democrat from the panel. The chamber approved the resolution in a party-line 218-211 vote. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) voted “present,” pointing to his […]
ARIZONA STATE
WJBF

Nikki Haley expected to announce 2024 bid on Feb. 15: reports

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will announce her candidacy for president next month, The Hill has confirmed. Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday that Haley, who is also a former Republican governor of South Carolina, will declare she is running on Feb. 15, which could make her the first official challenger to […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WJBF

Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Local farmers sell eggs at a lower cost

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- With the crisis of egg prices rising, local farmers are making sure people have access to cheaper eggs that are locally grown. Walking past the produce section at the grocery store is a bit more difficult with the increase in egg prices and that’s why local farmers are doing their best […]
WJBF

Jobs report gives Biden pre-State of the Union boost

A stronger-than-expected jobs report has put the wind at President Biden’s back ahead of his State of the Union address next week, and it could provide additional momentum as he prepares a reelection announcement in the coming weeks. Biden on Friday hailed new data from the Labor Department that showed the economy added 517,000 jobs […]
WJBF

Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview

Former President Trump on Thursday took swipes at a slew of possible 2024 GOP rivals, calling his former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley “overly ambitious” and accusing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin of being ungrateful. Trump spoke for a half hour with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, addressing some of his potential […]
IOWA STATE
WJBF

Neighbors in McCormick County to protest over not receiving mail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A community in McCormick County is planning a protest. They say their mail service is about to be cut off.  Neighbors in Savannah Lakes Village – a mostly senior citizen community- might stop getting mail on February 10. “Can you imagine?” asked Gerry Goldstein, a Savannah Lakes Village resident. “We have […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Early morning shooting in Augusta leaves one man dead

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning murder. On Wednesday, February 1st at 2:48 am, deputies responded to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputies located a unresponsive male victim that had been shot at least twice. Victim was pronounced […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Manhunt continues in Columbia County for Richard Dahlheimer

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man. Deputies are in the area of Harlem towards McDuffie County searching for a white male: Richard Dahlheimer, aged 42. He currently has numerous warrants including entering autos and burglaries. Thursday night, Dahlheimer fled from law enforcement in […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
OLAR, SC
WJBF

WJBF

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy