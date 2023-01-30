Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY
I love Mexican food! Not only is it some of the most delicious food out there, I often find it to be the freshest food around. Sometimes; however, it is difficult to find authentic cuisine. Yes, we all love our Chipotle's, Moe's, and Salsa Fresca's (Salsa Fresca is the best,...
longisland.com
Dos Toros Taqueria Opens First Long Island Location
Dos Toros Taqueria, with locations throughout New York City, has opened its first spot on Long Island. They held a grand opening on January 19th. The new taqueria at 1624 Marcus Avenue in New Hyde Park offers 66 seats for burrito, taco and quesadilla fans. Founded by two brothers who...
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Captain Bills, Paddy's Loft & Rhum
Our first stop is Captain Bill's in Bay Shore on the water!
longisland.com
History: America’s First ATM Was on Long Island in 1969
Can you imagine a time when you couldn’t just go to almost any bank, convenience store, or even your favorite watering hole 24-hours a day and just withdraw some extra cash - albeit for a surcharge, sometimes boarding on the ridiculous. According to a Bankrate.com study in 2022, out-of-network...
fox5ny.com
Long Island town named one of the Top 50 Best Places To Travel in the world
LONG ISLAND - The town of Riverhead, in Suffolk County on Long Island has long been known as the gateway to the East End, but now it can add another feather to its cap as one of the 50 Best Places To Travel in the world for 2023. According to...
Housing: Where the Rentals Are in Huntington
Editor’s Note: With housing a perennial topic of debate in Huntington, but with Gov. Kathy Hochul pressuring communities to create more, we’re taking a look at various aspects of the issue in Huntington with a series of articles throughout the year. It is clear that Read More ...
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Arlo Kitchen & Bar, Chop Shop Bar and Grille, Mirabelle
Long Island Restaurant Week runs through Sunday.
longislandweekly.com
A Delicious Long Island Heritage: History of Zorn’s of Bethpage
Zorn’s has been making delicious homemade food since 1940 when Peter Zorn opened his first retail store on Long Island. His vision was to offer wholesome, made-from-scratch meals using the freshest ingredients that busy families could take home with them, creating one of New York’s first take-out services. We are proud to be listed on the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry which honors businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities’ history.
NBC New York
Long Island Town Named Among Forbes' ‘Best Places to Travel.' It's Not in the Hamptons
It’s often known as the town you pass on the way to the Hamptons or the North Fork, but now one Long Island community is having its own moment after it was named to a list that also includes the likes of the Azores, Curacao and French Polynesia. Even...
Western Queens Gazette
La Vigna ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Celebrate a romantic Valentine’s Day meal at La Vigna Italian Restaurant and Bar or make any night special at this classy, cozy restaurant on Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills. La Vigna, which means “the vine,” offers regional Italian dishes and daily specials, all made fresh to order for a delightful and memorable meal. A Prix-fixe 3-course dinner for $34.95 is a great way to sample some of La Vigna’s fine Italian cuisine.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Juniper, Nomiya, Park Place
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Winter Long Island Restaurant Week!
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore shelter needs long-term home
For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
longisland.com
Town of Oyster Bay Completes Upgrade of T-Ball Field at John Burns Park
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Steve Labriola announced that the upgrade of the t-ball athletic field at John Burns Park in Massapequa, known as the ‘West’ field, is now complete and ready to welcome young athletes this spring. “My administration is proud to have secured...
longislandadvance.net
Drift 82 owners continue pitch to keep summer tent
Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.
Mineola mayor says Long Island residents 'feel betrayed' by George Santos
Mineola Mayor Paul Pereira says Santos has done nothing to help his Long Island district so far.
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
stupiddope.com
Exploring the World of Hashish: A Guide for the Uninitiated
Hashish, also known as hash, is a potent form of cannabis that has been used for centuries for its medicinal and recreational benefits. It is made by pressing the resin glands of the marijuana plant and can range in potency depending on the quality of the cannabis used and the method of extraction.
No One Hit Powerball Jackpot But Someone Did Win $2 Million in New York
No one hit the big $653 million Powerball jackpot. But there's one lucky $2 million winner in New York. One winning ticket matched all 5 Powerball numbers and the Powerplay in the Empire State. Was it yours?. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, February 1 Powerball were:. 31-43-58-59-66 +9. The...
longisland.com
Truck Carrying 42,000LBS of Frozen French Fries Strikes Westchester County Parkway Overpass
Giving a new meaning to the phrase “fast food,” a truck hauling 42,000 pounds frozen French fries stuck a Westchester County parkway overpass Wednesday morning, spilling its cargo – along with the contents of its fuel tanks – all over the roadway. The incident took place...
