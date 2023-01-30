Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Qualley Turned Every Head in This Spellbinding Black Dress for YSL

Yet again, Andie MacDowell ’s daughter Rainey Qualley is turning heads by taking part in another magnificent photoshoot that shows off her modeling prowess.

On Jan 27, Qualley shared a series of photos of her rocking a sheer YSL dress to her Instagram with the caption, “xoxo @ ysl .”

In the pictures, we see Qualley looking enchanting in a dress that perfectly accentuated her natural curves (and sent fans’ hearts racing with the chic, daring angles from the shoot!)

Styled by Marc Eram (the same one who styled Qualley in that gorgeous pirate-esque lingerie set ), Qualley was photographed in an urban, nature-like setting by director Dana Boulos. This is their second time collaborating recently, and we hope there are many more to come because the finished product is nothing short of magical!

Qualley has been in the spotlight since 2012, back when she was Miss Golden Globes that year, and later appeared opposite her mother in the movie Mighty Fine . Along with acting, Qualley has mainly focused on her modeling and singing (going by the name Rainsford for her tracks!) Over the years, she’s modeled for brands like Versace, Bulgari, Nasty Gal, and Fleur du Mal, to name a few.

In a previous interview with Autre , Qualley talked about how she loves the fact that she’s from a family that adores entertainment and the arts. “No, I’ve always wanted to make music and act. For me, it’s really nice having family members who are in similar fields,” she said. “We all help each other out and inspire one and other. Plus, we are sympathetic to the difficulties that this kind of profession breeds.”

