The Who to Release ‘The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley’ Album

By Tina Benitez-Eves
 4 days ago

For the first time in 40 years, The Who headlined Wembley Stadium in London on July 6, 2019. The concert, the band’s only U.K. date on their Moving On Tour, featured The Who accompanied by an orchestra of more than 50 performers. That concert will be available on CD and vinyl on March 31.

Released as a limited edition yellow, orange and red 3LP set, in triple black vinyl, and as a 2CD and Blu-Ray set, The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley will also feature a booklet with previously unseen photographs from the concert.

The band’s set list featured hits spanning albums like Quadrophenia, Tommy, Who’s Next, Who Are You and more, in addition to their 12th album, Who, released in 2019 and their first release in 13 years.

The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley (Photo: Courtesy of Funhouse Entertainment / UMe)

“Just because it is The Who with an orchestra, in no way does it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music,” said singer Roger Daltrey in a statement. “It is full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

Guitarist Pete Townshend added: “Roger christened this tour Moving On. I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose.”

The Who With Orchestra Live at Wembley Track List:

“Who Are You”

“Eminence Front”

“Imagine A Man”

“Pinball Wizard”

“Hero Ground Zero”

“Join Together”

“Substitute” (No Orchestra)

“The Seeker” (No Orchestra)

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” (Acoustic)

“Behind Blue Eyes” (Acoustic)

“Ball And Chain”

“The Real Me”

“I’m One”

“The Punk And The Godfather”

“5:15”

“Drowned” (No Orchestra)

“The Rock”

“Love Reign O’er Me”

“Baba O’Riley”

“Tea & Theatre” (Acoustic)

Photo: William Snyder / Courtesy of Funhouse Entertainment

