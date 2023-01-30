ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okolona, MS

$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
TUPELO, MS
New police station under construction in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- The city of Booneville is investing $2.5 million dollars on a new police department located on Old Hwy 45. The current police department is rented by the city of Booneville. The new building, which used to be a Fred's pharmacy, is owned by the city. The...
BOONEVILLE, MS
Lafayette County power companies say customers are lucky after winter weather mix

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Local power companies are doing what they can to stay connected to customers following an intense round of winter weather. Northeast Mississippi Electric Power employees said they're lucky that more people weren't without power after freezing rain and low temperatures moved through northeast portions of the state the week of January 1, 2023.
Okolona school district strengthening security measures

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona municipal school district is beefing up security to keep students safe at its four schools. One of the major changes is the installation of a card scanning system. The card scanner scans staff IDs and sends the information to a security guard. They hired...
OKOLONA, MS
Team Coverage of Winter Weather Wednesday Morning

UNION, County (WTVA) - A winter weather advisory was in affect this morning until 12:00 p.m. today. The winter weather made road conditions dangerous, so we had a team coverage to monitor road conditions. Roads appeared to be clear on the drive to New Albany but we do advise drivers...
NEW ALBANY, MS
Three taken to hospitals after Okolona fire

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - An overnight house fire in Okolona sent two adults and a child to the hospital. The fire happened on North Church Street. Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said firefighters received the 911 call at approximately 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. "We responded. We arrived within five minutes,” he...
OKOLONA, MS
Pontotoc County Board appoints Parker as District 5 supervisor

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors approved the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson said the approval came during a Board meeting on Tuesday. This comes after his May 2022 drug arrest. - Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation. Ferguson...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Winter weather conditions in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Winter weather conditions once again made road conditions dangerous in some surrounding counties. School leaders made the call to delay schools this morning for two hours to ensure the safety of children. With rain being in the mix of the winter weather ice has formed...
UNION COUNTY, MS
Report: Former Lane Furniture executives find new jobs

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Two former Lane Furniture executives have new jobs. Todd Evans and Ruff Thomas will head the new North American division for Henglin Home Furnishings, Furniture Today reported. Henglin is a Chinese producer and exporter, best known for its office chair products. According to Furniture Today, Evans...
OXFORD, MS
Lowndes County investigators make arrests for alleged tampering, bribery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Lowndes County made a few arrests in connection with a case involving alleged witness tampering and bribery. Investigators charged Billy Bowen, Emily Morgan and Hannah Watkins with tampering with a witness. Morgan is also charged with possession of meth. Investigators also charged Tracy...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Lafayette County podiatrist pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme

TAYLOR, Miss. (WTVA) – A Taylor man pled guilty today for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering medically unnecessary testing of toenails in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. According to court documents, 53-year-old Marion...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Amory man pleads guilty to a federal drug charge ahead of his trial

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Michael Wright of Amory pleaded guilty in US District Court in Oxford. Federal prosecutors say Wright possessed and intended to distribute methamphetamine in Dec. 2020. Wright pleaded guilty on Thursday, just days before his trial on Monday. He faces up to life in federal prison.
AMORY, MS
Feb. 1 is National Signing Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - More high school football players signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Dylan Thompson - Itawamba Community College (ICC) T.J. Parks - Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) Cameron Haynes - Itawamba Community College. Charleston French - Itawamba Community College. Cameron Foster - Northwest Mississippi Community College...
TUPELO, MS

