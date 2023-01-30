MTA ends free WiFi on NYC buses over lack of use

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The MTA ended free WiFi on city buses across the five boroughs earlier this month due to minimal usage.

The agency told NY1 that only 3% of the nearly 1.4 million daily bus riders were using WiFi.

MTA officials said that more than $3 million a year will be saved by ending the service.

Free WiFi has been available since 2016, when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced a new fleet of buses with improved amenities such as USB charging ports.

The move comes as the MTA now focuses on providing cellphone service to all of the city's subway tunnels and stations .