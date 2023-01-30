ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

NESN

Buy or Sell: Dallas Stars Have Value to Win Stanley Cup

The Dallas Stars have been a surprise contender in the NHL’s Western Conference, but is there value in their odds of winning the Stanley Cup?. After falling short against the Calgary Flames in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, the Stars proved they have what it takes to compete in the playoffs. Not many expected the Stars to be leading the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break, but they are with 66 points.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

NBA Odds: Which Teams Have Best Chance At Landing Kyrie Irving?

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is the leading topic of NBA discussions for all the wrong reasons again. Irving fueled more drama by reportedly requesting a trade Friday and wants the Nets to deal him prior to next Thursday’s trade deadline. Irving, who was recently named an All-Star Game...
IRVING, NY
NESN

Shohei Ohtani To Mets? One Surprising Reason New York Could Steer Clear

Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent next offseason, and his availability on the open market might truly test the New York Mets’ spending power. The Mets have operated under owner Steve Cohen like they’ll do whatever it takes financially to build a World Series-winning roster, but the price tag for Ohtani could be astronomical when you factor in New York’s luxury tax situation. Will Cohen pump the brakes or push in all his chips?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline

It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Where's the Value in the NHL Norris Trophy Race?

Plenty of talented NHL defensemen are in the running for the Norris trophy, but where is the value amongst the group?. Modern-day NHL defensemen are much different than those of the 1980s and 90s. It’s not that physicality isn’t important now, but voters have gravitated toward puck-moving defensemen that can control a game and put up big point totals.
COLORADO STATE
NESN

Buy or Sell: Colorado Avalanche to Win Central Division

The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche didn’t have the first half many expected, but is there still value in them winning the Central?. Injuries have been a significant concern for the Avs this season. The teams’ captain, Gabriel Landeskog, has yet to play a game but is expected back for their stretch run. The addition of Landeskog can potentially be a massive boost for Colorado, considering his impact over the years.
COLORADO STATE
NESN

Where Bruins Stanley Cup Odds Stand Heading Into NHL All-Star Break

The Bruins hold the best record in the NHL heading into the All-Star break, and Boston will be off until next Saturday when it returns home to take on the Washington Capitals. The Black and Gold will get their chance to relax after snapping their losing streak with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Jake DeBrusk is trending toward a return as the Bruins prepare for a potential run at the Stanley Cup.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Buy or Sell: Vegas Golden Knights to Win the Western Conference

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in the playoff hunt after missing out last season, with potential value in their future prices. This team has had a lot of injuries, and we’re starting to see that again with the recent news surrounding Mark Stone. Still, this hockey team has...
NESN

NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season

BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jim Montgomery Shares Message To Bruins Ahead Of All-Star Break

The Bruins enter a well-deserved 10-day break sitting atop the NHL standings with a 39-7-5 record. Boston snapped its three-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena to close out the first half of the 2022-23 season. It was the B’s first losing streak of the year, but a little adversity only made the team stronger.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Nets G Kyrie Irving Requests Trade from Team

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the team. NBA reporter Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to add that the team offered Irving a contract extension with some built-in stipulations. Irving and his team were firmly against these stipulations, which likely led to this request taking place before next week’s deadline. Some see this as a leverage play for Irving as he continues to push for an extension on his current deal with Brooklyn. Regardless, the Nets have until Thursday to either reach an agreement with Irving or find a suitor in a trade for potentially the league’s biggest distraction. The Nets have seen their NBA title odds plummet since the news broke on Friday afternoon.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Bruins Earn Much-Needed Victory Despite Power Play Struggles

The Boston Bruins only had one power play scoring opportunity Wednesday night, yet still managed to secure a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Black and Gold will return to the ice following the NHL All-Star Week on February 11th against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. For...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Lakers, Nets Odds Shifted After Kyrie Irving’s Reported Trade Request

The Los Angeles Lakers have limited flexibility when it comes to a trade, but oddsmakers were quick to react to a potential move. Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Nets ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The All-NBA guard was not satisfied in his contract negotiations, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and reportedly will walk in free agency if not dealt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

NHL Rumors: Where Bruins Could Make Move At Trade Deadline

It’s hard to believe the Bruins will shake things up at the NHL trade deadline amid a potentially historic season. That’s not to say they couldn’t make slight upgrades or at least add some valuable depth. The March 3 deadline is a little more than a month...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Royals Finalize 1-Year Deal with Zack Greinke

According to the team’s Twitter, the Kansas City Royals have officially re-signed starting pitcher Zack Greinke to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. Left-hander Anthony Misiewicz has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Greinke returns for his 20th MLB season and ninth in a Royals uniform. The 39-year-old...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

