mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $3.9 Million Award to Coppin State University to Expand Broadband Internet Access to Underserved Marylanders
Per the State of Maryland (1.31.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to announce a $3.9 million grant award to Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access and technology to students and underserved Marylanders.
washingtoninformer.com
Maryland Gov. Moore Announces Additional, Barrier-Breaking Cabinet Picks
Earlier this week, Gov. Wes Moore announced several additional Cabinet picks who will be leading state agencies. The Cabinet picks, along with most commission appointees, require approval in the State Senate. Several of these picks will be the first African Americans to serve in their position, including the Secretaries of Environment, Veterans Affairs and Commerce.
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
foxbaltimore.com
Prosecutors call for Maryland lawmakers to provide tools to combat crime
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Prosecutors say it's all about lawmakers providing them with the tools they need to combat crime. And the top prosecutor in Baltimore city and Prince George's County are lifting their voices. Baltimore state's attorney Ivan Bates, for now, is seemingly consistent. From the beginning, determined to...
Business Monthly
Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore
I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
Wbaltv.com
Bill would create task force to investigate why Maryland hospital ER wait times are so long
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland Senate bill would create a task force to diagnose what's causing long wait times at hospital emergency departments and make recommendations to resolve it. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Maryland has ranked last with the longest average wait times in...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Moore stresses service, ending child poverty in first State of the State Address
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Gov. Wes Moore, the first Black governor in Maryland's history, focused on service in his first State of the State Address on the first day of Black History Month. "It’s fitting as the first African American in the state of Maryland to deliver this speech...
Marylanders could be owed cash, property from state comptroller's office
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman urges Marylanders to check the Maryland Comptroller's Office's Unclaimed Property database to see if they can be reunited with cash and property that is rightfully theirs. "The Unclaimed Property program strives to reunite Marylanders with money or items that have ended up in the state's custody," Comptroller Lierman said. "Everyone should check the list to see if your name or a family member's name is there. The discovery could be life changing! The property could include long-forgotten bank accounts, stocks or jewelry left in safety deposit boxes or other items of quality." Nearly 33 million...
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
wypr.org
Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot program launched six months ago. How is the money being spent?
Baltimore is six months into its test of offering a guaranteed income. Two hundred young parents who live in the city receive $1,000 a month, no strings. How are they spending this money?. We speak with Tonaeya Moore, the senior policy manager for the CASH Campaign of Maryland, a non-profit...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Baltimore crime to other cities
(WBFF) — Baltimore city has been called one of the most dangerous cities in America for nearly a decade but is that really a fair assessment? Violent Crime has risen across many major cities recently so watchdog group "Open the Books.com" compares the stats. CEO Adam Andrzejewski breaks down...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
WBAL Radio
Maryland hospitals remain overwhelmed amid drop in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 numbers have trended in the right direction in Maryland, but that doesn't mean hospitals still aren't overwhelmed. Through the first week of January, almost 900 Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. One month later, that number has dropped by more than 40 percent. While the number of COVID-19 cases...
foxbaltimore.com
Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
WTOP
DC-area homebuilder sees more buyers getting cold feet
Reston, Virginia-based homebuilder NVR Inc. — with several active residential communities in Maryland and Northern Virginia — reports an increase in buyer cancellations and a drop in new home sales in its latest quarter. NVR’s cancellation rate rose from 10% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 18%...
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
