ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transylvania County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

New parking lot at Asheville Regional Airport expected to add about 400 spaces

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport will soon break ground on an additional parking lot to help keep up with record growth in recent years. “When you see this kind of growth, that means there are a lot more people at the airport, a lot more cars arriving to park at the airport, and we need places to put those cars,” said Tina Kinsey, Vice President of Marketing, PR & Air Service Development.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Co-warehousing facility set to open this spring on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Do you need warehouse space but don't have the money or desire to build your own facility? A warehouse on Sweeten Creek might be the answer. Asheville’s first co-warehousing facility is set to open this spring. Ernest will offer rentable warehouse space to local makers and entrepreneurs, providing a place for them to grow or launch their businesses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect Saturday-Monday

Code Purple in effect for Saturday, 2/4/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 30° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 24° F. Code Purple in effect for Sunday, 2/5/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 35° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction

Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
BREVARD, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community

For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy