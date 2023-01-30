Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
New parking lot at Asheville Regional Airport expected to add about 400 spaces
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport will soon break ground on an additional parking lot to help keep up with record growth in recent years. “When you see this kind of growth, that means there are a lot more people at the airport, a lot more cars arriving to park at the airport, and we need places to put those cars,” said Tina Kinsey, Vice President of Marketing, PR & Air Service Development.
WLOS.com
Apple Valley Model Railroad Club invites others to share in wonder, reimagined history
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Historic Train Depot in Hendersonville has gained recent attention as it will serve as the partial backdrop to Hallmarks "A Biltmore Christmas," but it's what's inside the building that has the imaginations of young and old buzzing. The railway station is home to...
WLOS.com
Co-warehousing facility set to open this spring on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Do you need warehouse space but don't have the money or desire to build your own facility? A warehouse on Sweeten Creek might be the answer. Asheville’s first co-warehousing facility is set to open this spring. Ernest will offer rentable warehouse space to local makers and entrepreneurs, providing a place for them to grow or launch their businesses.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot 3 times while sleeping, restaurant community rallies to help
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County man is in critical condition after someone opened fire on his home early Friday morning. According to Alejandro Cedillo-Morales’ family, he was asleep in bed when the gunfire rang out on Black Locust Drive. Cedillo-Morales was hit three times; one of the bullets struck him in the neck.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect Saturday-Monday
Code Purple in effect for Saturday, 2/4/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 30° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 24° F. Code Purple in effect for Sunday, 2/5/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 35° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 27° F.
WLOS.com
Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, first in NC, celebrates 40th anniversary
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is coming up on a major milestone. The nonprofit is marking 40 years of helping people realize the dream of owning their own home. This Habitat affiliate was the first in North Carolina -- and now there are more than...
WLOS.com
Buncombe business leaders discuss McCormick Field upgrades, county's comprehensive plan
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Leaders with Asheville's Minor League Baseball team discussed the need for more than $30 million in repairs to McCormick Field during a Council of Independent Business Owners (CIBO) meeting on Friday. Earlier this week, Buncombe County commissioners revealed a finance plan for the baseball stadium....
WLOS.com
Murder suspect caught in Rutherford County was released from NC prison 8 months ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Florida man wanted on second-degree murder charges and arrested in Rutherford County on Thursday night was on parole in North Carolina when he tried to elude law enforcement, a News 13 investigation has found. It’s also not the first time Matthew Scott Flores has...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction
Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
WLOS.com
Burglary at west Asheville comic book store leaves owners feeling 'violated'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An early morning burglary at a local comic book store this week has police looking for the suspect. It happened early Thursday morning, Feb. 2, at Morgan’s Comics in west Asheville. The burglar pushed in the door at about 3 a.m. Once inside, the...
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
WLOS.com
Duke Energy installs one of nation's most advanced microgrid in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, N.C. (WLOS) — Duke Energy has installed one of the nation's most advanced green microgrids in the Madison County town of Hot Springs. The installation will be able to power the entire town during an outage, using only solar generation and battery storage. This is the first...
WLOS.com
Cawthorn pleads guilty to lesser speeding infraction in Polk County, pays fine
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Former Congressman Madison Cawthorn pled guilty in a speeding case in Polk County this week. A state trooper stopped him in January 2022, citing Cawthorn with going 87 mph in a 70-mph zone on Highway 74. Cawthorn's attorney reached an agreement for him to...
Police seek suspect in drive-by shooting in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department needs the public's help locating a suspect in a Monday afternoon drive-by shooting involving a juvenile.
WLOS.com
From glamping to celebrating the 'Roaring '20s,' new hotels offer Asheville mystique
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At a time when hotel occupancy rates are showing signs of potential market saturation and softening, 500 new hotel rooms are coming online in Asheville in 2023. The board reviewed the latest data on Asheville’s tourism business, hotel stays and spending still lagging from Asheville’s...
WLOS.com
Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
WLOS.com
Business owner calls on city to step up, 'take community back' after surge in break-ins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police spent Thursday, Feb. 2 reaching out to businesses victimized over the last month by two suspects separately charged with more than a dozen break-ins between them. The Asheville Police Department Community Crime Map shows at least four commercial business break-ins and more than...
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community
For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
Comments / 0