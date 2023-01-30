ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SVP Says There Will Be Another Sponsorship Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

Another sponsorship match is coming to WWE. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, WWE senior VP and head of global sales and partnerships Craig Stimmel touted WWE sponsorship revenue for WrestleMania 39, saying it is 43 percent higher than it was for the entirety of WrestleMania 38. Another source familiar with the numbers says sponsorship revenue currently stands at between $14 million-$15 million.
Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'

Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At The Age Of 68

Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Details regarding his passing are currently unknown. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan first informed fans of the news on social media. Poffo was known as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and The Genius during his time in wrestling. He was the brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
Samoa Joe Says He Thought About Retirement Before Signing With AEW

After being released by WWE for a second time in January 2022, Samoa Joe signed with AEW, debuting at ROH Supercard of Honor in April. Aside from one match against Karrion Kross in August 2021, Joe had been out of the ring since February 2020 due to concussion issues. Speaking...
Shawn Michaels Gives Status Update On Ilja Dragunov And Meiko Satomura

When NXT UK officially went on hiatus in September 2022, Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura were at the top of the mountain in the promotion. Dragunov never lost the NXT UK Championship, having to relinquish the belt in July 2022, paving the way for Tyler Bate to win the title and then unify it against Bron Breakker at NXT Worlds Collide. Satomura was the NXT UK Women's Champion, but lost the unification bout to NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match.
AEW Dynamite (2/1/23) Results: No DQ Match For TNT Title, TBS Title Match, Danielson vs. Thatcher

AEW Dynamite (2/1) No Holds Barred Match for TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) in action. The fighting started before the match. First, both men began brawling in the audience, and then, as they approached the ring, Page threw a chair at Moxley. Then, Jon Moxley was Suplexed on said chair and eventually found reprieve in the ring down in the corner, where he would eventually start bleeding. Heading into the commercial break, Hangman would throw Jon Moxley head first into the ring post from the Fireman's Carry position. Both men would continue exchanging strikes. The action would eventually spill to the floor again, where Hangman would miss a moon salt and get hit with a Lariat. Paige would eventually fight back and drive Moxley through a table with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Back in the ring, Hangman hits a Lariat and a Dead Eye but only gets the count of two.
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage

Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off WarGames, Confirms Cora Jade's WWE Games Debut

2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23, showing at least one NXT Superstar making their video game debut. WWE 2K23 is on the horizon, and a new trailer highlights gameplay clips, including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Bad Bunny. The featured spot in the trailer spotlights WarGames footage.
PCO Believes His Character Could Potentially Be The Greatest In Professional Wrestling

PCO discusses working with IMPACT Wrestling and teases his vision for his character. "The French Frankenstein" had a prominent run in Ring of Honor, and he won the world title there, but the company went on hiatus after ROH Final Battle 2021. Alongside Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, PCO made his IMPACT debut at Hard To Kill 2022. The group, collectively known as Honor No More, was featured on IMPACT programming for the majority of the year. Eddie Edwards and Kenny King later joined the stable, which gradually broke up after Bound For Glory 2022. PCO turned on Edwards and started feuding with him. Edwards buried PCO in the desert, but the powerhouse returned at Hard To Kill 2023.
