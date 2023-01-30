Read full article on original website
Tyrus: Billy Corgan And Vince McMahon Have Great Creative Minds And Gave Me Control Of My Destiny
Tyrus compares Billy Corgan to Dixie Carter and Vince McMahon. Tyrus, formerly Brodus Clay in WWE, is currently the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion in the Billy Corgan-led promotion. Along the way, his wrestling journey also took him to TNA Wrestling, where he worked for Dixie Carter. In a new interview...
Nia Jax Talks WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance, Doing More During COVID Times
Nia Jax returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, entering at number 30 in the women's Royal Rumble. Jax was released by WWE in November 2021 and had not wrestled since her release. Appearing on Highspots Sign It Live, Jax was asked if she knew about her Rumble appearance a...
WWE SVP Says There Will Be Another Sponsorship Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
Another sponsorship match is coming to WWE. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, WWE senior VP and head of global sales and partnerships Craig Stimmel touted WWE sponsorship revenue for WrestleMania 39, saying it is 43 percent higher than it was for the entirety of WrestleMania 38. Another source familiar with the numbers says sponsorship revenue currently stands at between $14 million-$15 million.
Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'
Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At The Age Of 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Details regarding his passing are currently unknown. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan first informed fans of the news on social media. Poffo was known as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and The Genius during his time in wrestling. He was the brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
Samoa Joe Says He Thought About Retirement Before Signing With AEW
After being released by WWE for a second time in January 2022, Samoa Joe signed with AEW, debuting at ROH Supercard of Honor in April. Aside from one match against Karrion Kross in August 2021, Joe had been out of the ring since February 2020 due to concussion issues. Speaking...
WWE NXT On 1/31 Records Small Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Rises
Viewership for the January 31, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on January 31, 2023 drew 587,000 viewers. This number is down slightly from the 607,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demo,...
MJF vs. Takeshita, Elite vs. AR Fox/Top Flight, RUSH vs. Danielson, More Set For 2/8 AEW Dynamite
Here's what's on tap for the February 8, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, MJF will be in action as he will face Konosuke Takeshita in a AEW World Championship Eliminator Match. This match comes after MJF and Takeshita brawled throughout the night, continuing their side feud that has been occurring in recent weeks.
Shawn Michaels Gives Status Update On Ilja Dragunov And Meiko Satomura
When NXT UK officially went on hiatus in September 2022, Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura were at the top of the mountain in the promotion. Dragunov never lost the NXT UK Championship, having to relinquish the belt in July 2022, paving the way for Tyler Bate to win the title and then unify it against Bron Breakker at NXT Worlds Collide. Satomura was the NXT UK Women's Champion, but lost the unification bout to NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match.
AEW Rampage (2/3/2023) Results: The Elite vs The Firm, RUSH, Swerve Strickland In Action & More.
AEW Rampage (2/3/2023). - AEW Trios Championship Match: The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) (c) (w/ Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa) vs. The Firm (Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy) (w/ Stokely Hathaway). - Shane "Swerve" Strickland (w/ Parker Boudreaux & Trench) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
Victor Benjamin Discusses His Natural Transition Into Pro Wrestling From Combat Sports
Independent star Victor Benjamin talks about his transition into professional wrestling. Before joining the wrestling landscape in 2016, Victor Benjamin was a long tenured mixed martial artist. Throughout his two year career as a pro, Benjamin, real name Shane Chojnacki, won all three of his fights. As his career in...
Shawn Michaels On Potential Future NXT Callups: Everyone Is Concentrated On WrestleMania Right Now
Shawn Michaels discusses potential NXT callups. Fans of WWE are always wondering when the next big star from NXT is going to make their debut on the main roster. Currently, many fans are anticipating the main roster arrival of NXT stars like Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, and Carmelo Hayes. On...
AEW Dynamite (2/1/23) Results: No DQ Match For TNT Title, TBS Title Match, Danielson vs. Thatcher
AEW Dynamite (2/1) No Holds Barred Match for TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) in action. The fighting started before the match. First, both men began brawling in the audience, and then, as they approached the ring, Page threw a chair at Moxley. Then, Jon Moxley was Suplexed on said chair and eventually found reprieve in the ring down in the corner, where he would eventually start bleeding. Heading into the commercial break, Hangman would throw Jon Moxley head first into the ring post from the Fireman's Carry position. Both men would continue exchanging strikes. The action would eventually spill to the floor again, where Hangman would miss a moon salt and get hit with a Lariat. Paige would eventually fight back and drive Moxley through a table with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Back in the ring, Hangman hits a Lariat and a Dead Eye but only gets the count of two.
Watch: Jonathan Gresham vs. Aiden Prince | IMPACT Behind The Impact Feb. 2, 2023
Watch Before the Impact on 2/2/23. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off WarGames, Confirms Cora Jade's WWE Games Debut
2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23, showing at least one NXT Superstar making their video game debut. WWE 2K23 is on the horizon, and a new trailer highlights gameplay clips, including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Bad Bunny. The featured spot in the trailer spotlights WarGames footage.
AEW Announces Refresh Of Community Program, Roles Revealed For Paul Wight, Jake Roberts, More
AEW has announced a refresh and redesign of their community program. Since the company's birth in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has been active in the community through many ways. In 2023, the promotion is seemingly looking to expand that role, as they revealed a overhaul of their community program on February 1, 2023.
WWE SmackDown (2/3/2023) Results: Charlotte Flair vs Sonya Deville, Roman Reigns Speaks & More
WWE SmackDown (2/3/2023). - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville. - Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns Speaks. - Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Zelina Vega. - SmackDown Tag Team Tournament Final: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs....
PCO Believes His Character Could Potentially Be The Greatest In Professional Wrestling
PCO discusses working with IMPACT Wrestling and teases his vision for his character. "The French Frankenstein" had a prominent run in Ring of Honor, and he won the world title there, but the company went on hiatus after ROH Final Battle 2021. Alongside Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, PCO made his IMPACT debut at Hard To Kill 2022. The group, collectively known as Honor No More, was featured on IMPACT programming for the majority of the year. Eddie Edwards and Kenny King later joined the stable, which gradually broke up after Bound For Glory 2022. PCO turned on Edwards and started feuding with him. Edwards buried PCO in the desert, but the powerhouse returned at Hard To Kill 2023.
