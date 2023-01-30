Read full article on original website
ALLO celebrates Sidney grand opening
SIDNEY -- ALLO Fiber's presence became official Thursday with a grand opening at their new office. ALLO Fiber is busy installing fiber optics in the Sidney community. Thursday's grand opening celebrated the office location at 638 Illinois St., Sidney. The ribbon-cutting completed a day of celebrating that included drawings, an open house throughout the day and drinks and appetizers with the ribbon cutting that night.
Fund established for injured child care director
SIDNEY -- The family of Rhonda Halligan needs the community's help. On Jan. 26, 2023, Halligan, director of Here Wee Grow Child Development Center in Sidney, was driving on Interstate 80 to Cheyenne, Wyo., when she was in a serious vehicle accident. She suffered serious injuries to the left side...
UPK Family applications are open
Universal Preschool (UPK) Family applications opened on Jan. 17, for the 2023-2024 school year. Universal Preschool Colorado allows families to choose the right setting for their child, whether it is in licensed school districts, child care centers or home-based preschool setting. Families of children four (4) years old on or...
Chamber reviews 2022, plans for new year
CHAPPELL -- The Chappell Chamber of Commerce held its first meeting of 2023 Wednesday. The February 1 meeting included a review of December minutes and the treasurer's report. Audit of the checkbooks was tabled to the March meeting. The Chamber also reviewed membership forms and dues. The Chappell Chamber of...
County Commissioners meet Monday
SIDNEY -- The Cheyenne County Commissioners are scheduled to meet 8 a.m. Monday, February 6 at the commissioners meeting room. The agenda will include presentation of a plaque for 35 years membership with the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association. The Cheyenne County Fair Board is also expected to present a proposal for a beer garden at the Fair Grounds, and seek approval for alternate Fair Board members.
Staff, students share vision of a new superintendent
Staff at Sidney Public Schools are seeking a new superintendent who is a communicator and an administrator. Ryan Plummer Sidney High School's principal, wants the new superintendent to have strong administrative and people skills. Plummer also wants to make sure the young staff are staying positive and still have that competitive drive. Plummer wants to keep the string of good communication and presence in the schools the same if not better.
