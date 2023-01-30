Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Platform Waste to Run Tuesday and Friday Routes in Union City
The City of Union City has announced that Platform Waste will run both Tuesday and Friday routes on Friday. Customers on these routes are urged to have their containers ready for pick-up on Friday.
radionwtn.com
Main Street Union City Executive Director Position Open
Union City, Tenn.–Applications are being accepted until Friday for the position of Executive Director at Main Street Union City. Main Street officials said, “This is an excellent opportunity to serve the downtown community! The executive director, employed by the Main Street board of directors, is the central coordinator for all Main Street projects and activities. The executive director is the primary liaison between the Main Street board and the state or national program.”
radionwtn.com
Suspect Steals Ambulance, Leads Law Enforcement On Chase
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
wnbjtv.com
Third Day of Winter Weather Affects People in the Jackson Area
JACKSON, Tenn. - There are still some slippery streets and roads here in Jackson and that’s caused some schools and businesses to remain closed for a third day. This is the third day of working from home for a lot of people here. “Well until today, the third day,...
radionwtn.com
Paris & Henry County Government Shut Down; Roads Treacherous
Paris, Tenn.–All roads in Henry County remain extremely slick this morning and Sheriff Josh Frey said, “Looking at today’s forecast it doesn’t look like the roads will improve much today. We’re forecasted to get more ice after midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Please continue to use caution if you must get out.”
WBBJ
Info needed to find missing man in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
wpsdlocal6.com
22-year-old accused of stealing Weakley County ambulance, crashing into cruiser
DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance. Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
WBBJ
Icy weather brings potential for dangerous roads
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn’t much ice on the main roads. But...
radionwtn.com
Numerous Applications Already Received For Retiring Paris Fire Chief’s Position
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy meeting Thursday evening, the Paris City Commission learned that some nine applications have already been received for the position of Paris Fire Chief pending the retirement of Chief Michael Williams. City Manager Kim Foster said the applications that have been received so far are from...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Tennessee man pleads guilty to murders in west Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty to two murders this week: One in west Kentucky and the other in Middle Tennessee. Enrique Dane Decourcey was arrested in September 2021 and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Darian Williams of Graves County, Kentucky. Williams died on Aug. 24, 2021, after he was shot multiple times as he was walking to his home in Hickory. Decourcey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in Graves County Circuit Court.
thunderboltradio.com
Marshall County Fire Department Bookkeeper Charged with Theft of Funds
Kentucky State Police have arrested a Marshall County fire department bookkeeper. Post 1 reports said 48 year old Stacey C. Cornwell, of Benton, was taken into custody on charges of unlawful taking of over $10,000 and less than one million, and fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000. Reports...
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
thunderboltradio.com
Ricky Louis Ware – 63 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for Ricky Louis Ware, age 63, of Union City. Services will take place at 2:00 on Saturday, February 4th of 2023, at Brown Chapel AME Church. Burial will follow in the Eastview Cemetery.
WBBJ
Ray Condray to announce candidacy for Jackson mayor
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ray Condray is set to announce that he is running for Mayor of Jackson. In a news release on Wednesday, Condray says on February 4, he will join family and his supporters outside City Hall to announce his campaign. “I’m running for mayor because I believe...
KFVS12
Charleston police officer out of the hospital following crash involving semi on I-57
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Stay home and off of roadways, if possible. First responders are making this plea as roads remain ice-covered in most of southeast Missouri. This is especially the case in Mississippi County, where a crash on Interstate 57 seriously injured a Charleston Police officer. According to...
radionwtn.com
Icy Conditions Close Henry County Government Second Day
In an abundance of caution, Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has announced county general government offices will again close Wednesday, February 1 due to winter weather. This includes the Courthouse, Annex, Airport, Health Dept, Recycling Center, Central Services Building, Election Commission, Archives, and other general govt offices. Henry County...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Director of Schools Praises Efforts of School Board Members
Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy has high regards for his school board members. Director Kennedy said those who are serving want only the best for the system.(AUDIO) To have a successful school system, Director Kennedy also said a good school board must be in place.(AUDIO) The Union City...
thunderboltradio.com
Gregoria Maria Woody – 86 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for Gregoria Maria Woody, age 86, of Union City. Services will take place at 2:00 on Friday, February 3rd of 2023, at Eastview Cemetery.
