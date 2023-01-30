Read full article on original website
Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
bigfoot99.com
WHP releases more details on massive I-80 pile-up
A few more details have emerged concerning Saturday’s deadly I-80 pile-up. Snowfall, slick roads and limited visibility contributed to a 44-vehicle crash between the towns of Elk Mountain and Arlington the interstate corridor. Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck said two separate chain-reaction crashes involving multiple vehicles occurred around the same time Saturday in the same area. One person was killed in the larger pile-up.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
bigfoot99.com
Agencies searching for mountain lion after sightings near Saratoga hot pools
Reports of at least one mountain lion stalking the hot pools in Saratoga has prompted a multi-agency search. On Wednesday evening, Saratoga PD issued an alert on social media about a big cat seen near Veteran’s Island and the hot springs. Saratoga Police Chief Mike Morris said a dead deer kicked off the hunt.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawyer For Wrong-Way Driver Suggests He Was Concussed, Not Impaired After Crash That Killed 5
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 57-year-old out-of-state roofer accused of causing a chain-reaction crash driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, killing five people and critically burning another sat quietly as a Carbon County judge ruled there’s enough evidence to try him in district court on a laundry list of felony charges.
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga PD: Passing school bus with flashing red lights is illegal
In Saratoga, repeated incidents of careless driving around school buses have risen to a level of concern with the police department. After repeated incidents of people driving past buses that were stopped to load or unload school children, Chief Mike Morris has issued the town a warning: “Keep the kids safe or get a ticket.”
capcity.news
Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
oilcity.news
Video shows effects of Saturday I-80 wreck
CASPER, Wyo. — A video posted today by the YouTube channel Fun Apna shows the aftermath of the multi-vehicle wreck that occurred Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles and shutting the interstate down for hours as emergency personnel tended to the scene. The video is comprised of multiple...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/31/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
bigfoot99.com
Law enforcement uses drones in recent missing person case
County law enforcement and the Office of Emergency Management made good use of their donated drones in a recent search for a lost person. As reported by Bigfoot 99, two weeks ago, emergency responders were alerted to a missing person. Neal Forbes, a 70-year-old Saratoga man, disappeared east of town, while driving his vehicle. County Emergency Management Coordinator Lenny Layman said he and Encampment Police Chief Kevin Shue were asked to bring their drones to aid in the search.
Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
capcity.news
F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
cowboystatedaily.com
Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office announce interactive crime data map
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. have partnered to introduce a new tool that allows citizens to view crime data on an interactive. map of Laramie County. The community crime map, “Citizen Connect,” displays citizen calls for service and officer/deputy-initiated events, which...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
buckrail.com
Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
capcity.news
Laramie-based vertical garden project to bring fresh produce, boost Wyoming economy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the installation of the world’s largest vertical garden research center in Laramie, Wyomingites will have easy access to fresh produce and see a boost in the state’s economy, project leaders said during a noon press conference. Governor Mark Gordon announced today that the...
oilcity.news
Details in Cheyenne manslaughter case emerge in preliminary hearing; case bound over to District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The three suspects in a manslaughter investigation had their preliminary hearing in Laramie County Circuit Court today. Judge Sean Chambers oversaw the proceedings, which were held to establish if there was probable cause for the case to be bound over to district court. Sarah Heath, 26;...
