Rawlins, WY

oilcity.news

Outer Drive, portions of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles

CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have prompted the closure of Outer Drive (WY 258) between Mills and Evansville on Friday afternoon to light, high-profile vehicles. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:48 p.m. Gusts of up to 51 mph have been recorded. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne...
EVANSVILLE, WY
bigfoot99.com

WHP releases more details on massive I-80 pile-up

A few more details have emerged concerning Saturday’s deadly I-80 pile-up. Snowfall, slick roads and limited visibility contributed to a 44-vehicle crash between the towns of Elk Mountain and Arlington the interstate corridor. Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck said two separate chain-reaction crashes involving multiple vehicles occurred around the same time Saturday in the same area. One person was killed in the larger pile-up.
ARLINGTON, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Agencies searching for mountain lion after sightings near Saratoga hot pools

Reports of at least one mountain lion stalking the hot pools in Saratoga has prompted a multi-agency search. On Wednesday evening, Saratoga PD issued an alert on social media about a big cat seen near Veteran’s Island and the hot springs. Saratoga Police Chief Mike Morris said a dead deer kicked off the hunt.
SARATOGA, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawyer For Wrong-Way Driver Suggests He Was Concussed, Not Impaired After Crash That Killed 5

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 57-year-old out-of-state roofer accused of causing a chain-reaction crash driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, killing five people and critically burning another sat quietly as a Carbon County judge ruled there’s enough evidence to try him in district court on a laundry list of felony charges.
WYOMING STATE
bigfoot99.com

Saratoga PD: Passing school bus with flashing red lights is illegal

In Saratoga, repeated incidents of careless driving around school buses have risen to a level of concern with the police department. After repeated incidents of people driving past buses that were stopped to load or unload school children, Chief Mike Morris has issued the town a warning: “Keep the kids safe or get a ticket.”
SARATOGA, WY
capcity.news

Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Video shows effects of Saturday I-80 wreck

CASPER, Wyo. — A video posted today by the YouTube channel Fun Apna shows the aftermath of the multi-vehicle wreck that occurred Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles and shutting the interstate down for hours as emergency personnel tended to the scene. The video is comprised of multiple...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/31/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
bigfoot99.com

Law enforcement uses drones in recent missing person case

County law enforcement and the Office of Emergency Management made good use of their donated drones in a recent search for a lost person. As reported by Bigfoot 99, two weeks ago, emergency responders were alerted to a missing person. Neal Forbes, a 70-year-old Saratoga man, disappeared east of town, while driving his vehicle. County Emergency Management Coordinator Lenny Layman said he and Encampment Police Chief Kevin Shue were asked to bring their drones to aid in the search.
SARATOGA, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

F.E. Warren Air Force Base cancels 2023 air show

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren air show due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Young Wyoming Chefs Get Police Escort, Then Bake Winning Cake At Statewide Competition

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Laramie High School students Kinley Wade, Brooklyn McKinney and Rylee Otte have been preparing for the Pro-Start cake-baking competition since September. The girls met every Wednesday, practicing to make an eye-popping emerald green cake with blackberry-lavender filling, adjusting and tweaking both...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to have all deputies patrol Laramie County School District 1 campuses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is adjusting the method in which it provides service to schools in the county. Prior to August 2022, Laramie County School District 1 had a memorandum of understanding with the county specifying the duties and limits of liability of the school resource officer, who patrolled the seven elementary schools within a 2,600-square-mile area of Laramie County. In August, prior to this administration taking office, the agreement expired.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Largest vertical farming research facility coming to Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) recently approved a grant to support the development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The company, Plenty Unlimited Inc., is dedicated to advancing the emerging technology field of indoor agriculture....
LARAMIE, WY

