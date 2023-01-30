Read full article on original website
The Great Escape: Previewing ‘Almighty’ #1
THE WARNING writer/artist EDWARD LAROCHE returns to comics with a five-issue epic! Max Max: Fury Road-style action combines with the mutated horror of Annihilation in this original sci-fi/fantasy epic for mature readers. The year is 2098 in a Third World America ravaged by economic collapse anarcho-warfare and a mysterious environmental...
Preview: Nothing As It Seems In ‘Stranger Things– Tales From Hawkins’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins #1, dropping next Wednesday from writer Jody Houser, artist Caio Filipe, and colorist Dan Jackson. Hawkins, Indiana–where nothing is as it seems!. On the surface, Hawkins seems like the kind of town where nothing bad could...
Previewing ‘Bloodborne: Lady Of The Lanterns’ #4 From Titan Comics
“Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested…”. Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #4...
Preview: Survival At Stake In ‘Assassin’s Apprentice’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Assassin’s Apprentice #3, dropping next week from writers Jody Houser and Robin Hobb, artist Ryan Kelly, and colorist Jordie Bellaire. With Burrich’s harsh lesson still fresh in his mind, Fitz keeps his head down, doing his best to hide the power...
Review: New York Burns In ‘Dark Web Finale’
Dark Web comes to a close in a story that may not change much, but also changes everything. Zeb Wells, Adam Kubert, Francesco Mortarino, Scott Hanna, Frank Martin, Guru-eFx, and Joe Caramagna bring this mega-epic to a close. Chasm and Hallow’s Eve have taken control of Limbo, and have used...
Previewing Wesley Snipes’ Horror Thriller ‘The Exiled’ #1
“WESLEY SNIPES (producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as “Seven meets Blade Runner.”. The Exiled follows hardboiled detective Niles “Roach” Washington as he pursues a serial killer who is using mysterious, ancient tools to rip the spines from his victims. When forces outside and within the police department attempt to discredit him for his theories, Roach’s instincts keep pushing him forward. With enemies on all sides, Roach wades deeper into the conspiracy and uncovers a secret 5000 years in the making.”
A Dose Of Chaos Magic In Peach Momoko’s ‘Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin’
Yesterday, fans saw another Marvel hero enter the Momoko-verse: Scarlet Witch. Debuting in the final pages of Demon Wars: Down In Flames, creator Peach Momoko’s take on Wanda Maximoff is as powerful as her 616 counterpart and she’s set to reveal her fascinating origins this May in Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin.
Francis Manapul Is The Latest All-Star Artist To Cover ‘The Walking Dead’
Skybound revealed the final set (The Walking Dead #58-60) of variant covers by some of the best in the biz. And this time round it’s Francis Manapul (The Flash, Clear) putting his spin on this fan-favourite. And, as before, they all interconnect. So, like Pokemon, you’re gonna want to catch ’em all!
Advance Review: Playing In The Ball Pit From Hell In `Dead Mall’ #3
Kids playlands are staples of any mall from the last several decades. These kiddie wonderlands allow the brats to let off some steam while mom and dad blow their hard-earned cash at Macy’s and Orange Julius. One of the staples of these playland is the ball pit – where kids can bury themselves in a sea of multicolored plastic balls of questionable hygiene.
The Weekly 2000 AD Prog #2317: Hitchin’ A Ride – Cyd’s Off OUT Again
Since 1977 2000 AD has been the UK’s greatest sci-fi weekly comic, and every week we give you a glimpse inside the new Prog… it’s The Weekly 2000 AD. Remember last week when I was soooo cocky that I’d finally got into the swing of things again and was getting these 2000 AD previews to you before release date… well guess who spoke too soon? So, Prog 2317, out now.
Characterization In The Buffyverse — ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Season 4, Episode 2
This is part of a bi-weekly series concerning the characterization of Buffyverse characters. The first installment in this series can be found here. Arguably the best place to begin reading this series is at the beginning, but that is up to each reader. As a reminder this column will cover major and some minor characters from the shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Angel (1999-2004). Other Buffyverse media, such as the graphic novel Spike: Into The Light (2014) are not pertinent to this series. Also there will be no referencing real world events in this bi-weekly series.
Preview: Face To Face With A Familiar Horror In ‘Dead Mall’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Dead Mall #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Adam Cesare and artist David Stoll. As the survivors try to evade the grasp of the Mall Walkers, reality begins to bend within the mall. Past and present bleed together, unleashing creatures from across the history of Penn Mills. And just as the teens think they may have found a way out, they come face to face with an all too familiar horror.
Previewing AWA Upshot’s Teenage Hero Series ‘E-Ratic: Recharged’ Vol.2 #4
“Recharge complete! The teenage hero with superpowers that only work for ten minutes a day is back to save the world again as he navigates even more pressing perils: young love, bullies, a broken family and the gauntlet that is high school. This time, young Oliver Leif is teamed with a barbarian princess who claims to be from another dimension. Spinning from the pages of The Resistance, E-Ratic combines electric action, teen drama, and pure comics fun.”
Advance Review: The Useful Idiot Saves The Day In `Spy Superb’ #2
Spy Superb follows a useful idiot – a spy who doesn’t even realize he’s a spy. But this idiot figures it out and actually thinks he’s good at it. Only a mind like Matt Kindt could come up with a fresh and entertaining take on a familiar story.
Review: ‘Tim Drake: Robin’ #5 Finds An Archnemesis For Our Hero
Since this series launched, Tim Drake has been plagued by a villain that’s been three steps ahead of him. In Tim Drake: Robin #5, he comes face to face with him, and he’s endangering everything Robin holds dear. Megan Fitzmartin, Riley Rossmo, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Lee Loughridge, and...
See The Dark Lord At His Deadliest In ‘Darth Vader: Black, White & Red’
He’s the greatest villain in science fiction. In April, Darth Vader: Black, White & Red reveals a new side to Darth Vader. The latest in Marvel’s Black, White & Blood line, which has included anti-heroes like Wolverine, Moon Knight, Elektra and Deadpool, this miniseries is the first to head to a Galaxy Far Far Away. It’ll be full of some of Vader’s most brutal and violent battles yet. And maybe if this one is a hit, we’ll get a follow-up with Darth Maul or Kylo Ren.
Amazon Closes In On ‘Criminal’ By Brubaker And Phillips For TV Adaptation
Amazon Studios is going to try it again with an Image Comics adaptation. Deadline reports the streaming platform is “finalizing deals” to adapt Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips‘s interlocking anthology series Criminal as a television show. Brubaker will serve as executive producer and showrunner, leading a writers’ room that is, reportedly, already at work breaking stories for the season.
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Blade Of The Immortal’ Deluxe Volume 8 HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Blade Of The Immortal Deluxe Volume 8 HC, dropping next week from Hiroaki Samura, translated by Kumar Sivasubramanian. It’s time for the epic showdown fans have been waiting for–Manji against Shira! Despite having lost one of his arms, Manji’s rapid healing abilities mean he’s still a formidable opponent, but the sadistic Shira has some incredibly depraved tricks up his sleeve. Manji will have his work cut out for him taking down his greatest foe. Meanwhile, Anotsu embarrasses the shogunate.
One Piece Diaries #45: Thriller Bark Arc #3
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
‘Hit Monkey’ Returns!? Hulu Series Renewed For A Second Season
Somehow, Hit-Monkey survived. Deadline reports the animated series has been renewed for a second season. Based on characters created by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić, the series, executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, centers on a Japanese snow monkey who teams up with the ghost of an American assassin to kill their way through the Yakuza underworld after his tribe is slaughtered. The second season will shift locales to San Francisco.
