Shoppers Say This Eczema-Friendly Eye Cream Made Their Under Eyes ‘Look 15 Years Younger’ & We Have an Exclusive Discount

By Kay Snowden
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s time to face the facts: As we age, our skin needs a little extra love and attention. And one of the areas that often shows the first signs of aging? You guessed it — the delicate skin around our peepers. But don’t fret! We found an anti-aging eye cream that shoppers says is knocking a decade and a half off their looks. And this tube of magic isn’t just for fancy-schmancy beauty influencers; it’s for anyone looking to keep their eyes looking bright , youthful, and oh-so-smooth. Yes, we mean you , and we have a discount code to give you an amazing 20 percent off.

The Eye Cream by L’Amarue acts quickly on signs of aging and puffiness while protecting delicate skin from future problems. The anti-aging cream is rich and long-lasting, but not heavy, sticky, or greasy. Plus, it won’t settle into fine lines and helps under-eye makeup look natural and stay set. Suitable for all skin types, including those with delicate skin, sensitive spots, and various skin issues such as Actinic Keratosis, Eczema, Psoriasis, scarring, and dozens more.

As one happy customer exclaimed, “Hallelujah!!!” She explained in her review of The Eye Cream , “I suffered from eczema on my eyelids for several years. My doctor was unable to find a solution that worked that would not create other problems. My eyelids were so itchy, flakey, red, dry and painful. Then I found this eye cream. It has cleared up my eczema is even smoothing my wrinkles. It’s a life changer.”

Sounds ah -mazing!

The Eye Cream by L’Amarue

Courtesy of L’Amarue.

The Eye Cream by L’Amarue

Price: $48 with SHEKNOWS

At checkout, just enter discount code SHEKNOWS for 20% off!

What makes L’Amarue products different from other brands? The company has a patent pending ingredient it calls the Heart to Heart Complex® to get to the root cause of skin issues. Formulated around a proprietary blend of powerful anti-inflammatory vegetable compound DIM (diindolylmethane 3’3), it naturally directs your skin’s cells to communicate in a healthy, focused, clear way. Keeping the skin’s cell messages clear and positive helps the skin manage inflammation, prevent and repair signs of aging, stimulate collagen growth, balance oil production that causes acne, preserve its micro-biome, fight dryness, repair environmental damage, and even fight the symptoms of autoimmune issues.

Another shopper, who describes herself as a “ skincare enthusiast,” believes L’Amarue is the skincare brand of her dreams. “L’Amarue eye cream is an absolute masterpiece!” she says in her review. “Not only do I use it for around the eye at bedtime, but I also lightly tap onto my problem spots. It goes to work right away to calm and delicately nurture those areas. The next morning, WOW!”

Taking care of our skin, especially around our eyes is really important to maintain a youthful look. The skin around our eyes is much thinner and more delicate compared to the rest of our face, making it more prone to wrinkles, fine lines, and puffiness. Additionally, the eyes are one of the first areas to show signs of aging and fatigue, making it even more important to take care of this delicate area. By using an eye cream specifically designed for anti-aging, you can target these issues and protect the skin from future damage. So don’t let your eyes give away your age! Show them some love with The Eye Cream by L’Amarue to look and feel your best.

