Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee will undergo a bone marrow transplant later this month. Governor Bill Lee made the announcement in a statement released Thursday. In the statement, the governor said, “Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August. The first phase of treatment went well, and we thank the medical team for their exceptional care and commitment. Later this month, Maria will begin the next phase of treatment, as she prepares to undergo a bone marrow transplant. While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO