thunderboltradio.com
Deadline Set to Apply for Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt
Local hunters wanting to register for a chance at this years Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt, now have less than three weeks to apply. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application deadline is midnight on February 22nd. This year will include 14 total elk hunting permits, which includes seven...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have announced plans to conduct traffic safety checkpoints. Reports said Troopers will be checking for appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, along with the valid licensing of drivers. Troopers will also be checking for the use of seat belts and child restraint seats, along...
thunderboltradio.com
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee to undergo bone marrow transplant
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee will undergo a bone marrow transplant later this month. Governor Bill Lee made the announcement in a statement released Thursday. In the statement, the governor said, “Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August. The first phase of treatment went well, and we thank the medical team for their exceptional care and commitment. Later this month, Maria will begin the next phase of treatment, as she prepares to undergo a bone marrow transplant. While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”
