FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More MobilityZack LoveRed Bank, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
WTVC
2023 BEC Awards
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today we’ve got one of Chattanooga’s business elites, Kevin Love, who is the co-founder for the BEC awards. He stopped by The Daily Refresh to give us a little recap of last weekend’s awards. They have more events coming up soon and you...
WTVC
Fire destroys century-old building in Dekalb County, Alabama late Thursday night
MENTONE, Ala. — UPDATE:. We spoke with the Hitching Post's owner, Jerry Clifton, later on Friday about this devastating fire. He tells us he had plans to add more businesses inside the building. He says friends and neighbors alerted him to the fire late Thursday night. He says it's...
WTVC
'It gives me another life': Why a Red Bank veteran can once again explore the outdoors
RED BANK, Tenn. — A Red Bank veteran has regained mobility. After stepping on an IED more than 10 years ago, Jason Smith's life changed forever. We introduced you to Jason Smith right on NewsChannel 9 and The Price of Freedom. Smith was in the Army in Afghanistan in...
WTVC
'She thought he was going to say good morning:' Chattanooga man accused of stabbing mother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man stabbed his own mother in the chest 2 days after Christmas, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers arrested 21-year-old Amon A. Grace on Wednesday. A police affidavit we obtained says the woman told investigators she was sitting at her desk at home, working, when...
WTVC
THP working crash in Rhea County Friday night
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says they are working a serious crash on Dayton Mountain Friday night. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office says it happened where Dayton Mountain Highway meets Reed Road. RCSO says Dayton Mountain Highway is currently closed to traffic at this time between...
WTVC
Man hit by vehicle in Chattanooga Friday, police looking for suspect
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police say they are looking for a suspect who hit a pedestrian in Chattanooga Friday. The Chattanooga Police Department says the incident happened on 1419 Greenwood Road:. CPD says the man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment,...
WTVC
Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
WTVC
Hit & run: Man fighting for his life after vehicle strikes him in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search is on for the driver who struck and badly injured a man in Chattanooga early Friday morning. Chattanooga Police say the incident happened at about 1 a.m. on the 1900 block of Market Street. CPD officers arrived to find the unidentified 38-year-old man suffering...
WTVC
Student facing charges for making bomb threat at East Hamilton Middle Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A student is facing charges for making a bomb threat at East Hamilton Middle School Thursday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. On Thursday the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to East Hamilton Middle School was made aware of an alleged bomb threat.
WTVC
Chattanooga could see more affordable housing with new grant incentive for home builders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The need for affordable housing in Chattanooga is growing, but how do you get developers to make more units available?. The City of Chattanooga is now offering federal grant money in hopes it will create a financial incentive for landlords, developers, and non-profit organizations that are in a position to make more rental locations available for people who need it.
WTVC
Health Department warns of rising Hamilton County overdoses, shares how you can help
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Health Department is warning of an increase in local overdoses this week. They say this is a public health threat and should be taken seriously. Los hispanohablantes pueden obtener más información sobre el reciente aumento de las sobredosis haciendo clic en el...
WTVC
NOAA projects Chinese balloon to pass over Middle Tennessee, near Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The U.S. hit another roadblock in its relationship with China after a suspected surveillance balloon was spotted flying over sensitive military sites in Montana Thursday. Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is projecting it to pass over Middle Tennessee, near Chattanooga. It will pass over...
WTVC
GBI identifies man who officers shot, killed after he broke into Calhoun, Georgia business
CALHOUN, Ga. — UPDATE:. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who officers shot and killed after he broke into a business in Calhoun, Georgia Thursday. The GBI identifies him is 21 year old Daniel Tang of River Edge, New Jersey. EARLIER:. Police officers in Calhoun, Georgia...
WTVC
McMinn County man indicted for soliciting a minor, court records show
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A McMinn County man has been indicted for soliciting a minor, court records show. Records show Thomas Hunter Peterson was soliciting a minor from July 2021 up until February of this year. Peterson was indicted on 1 count of solicitation of a minor to commit...
