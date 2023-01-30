ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

2023 BEC Awards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today we’ve got one of Chattanooga’s business elites, Kevin Love, who is the co-founder for the BEC awards. He stopped by The Daily Refresh to give us a little recap of last weekend’s awards. They have more events coming up soon and you...
THP working crash in Rhea County Friday night

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says they are working a serious crash on Dayton Mountain Friday night. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office says it happened where Dayton Mountain Highway meets Reed Road. RCSO says Dayton Mountain Highway is currently closed to traffic at this time between...
Man hit by vehicle in Chattanooga Friday, police looking for suspect

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police say they are looking for a suspect who hit a pedestrian in Chattanooga Friday. The Chattanooga Police Department says the incident happened on 1419 Greenwood Road:. CPD says the man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment,...
Chattanooga police looking for suspect in homicide shooting Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon. When police arrived on scene, CPD says the victim was found dead. CPD says the suspect, a Black man in dark clothing, fled the scene before officers arrived. Chattanooga...
Chattanooga could see more affordable housing with new grant incentive for home builders

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The need for affordable housing in Chattanooga is growing, but how do you get developers to make more units available?. The City of Chattanooga is now offering federal grant money in hopes it will create a financial incentive for landlords, developers, and non-profit organizations that are in a position to make more rental locations available for people who need it.
NOAA projects Chinese balloon to pass over Middle Tennessee, near Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The U.S. hit another roadblock in its relationship with China after a suspected surveillance balloon was spotted flying over sensitive military sites in Montana Thursday. Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is projecting it to pass over Middle Tennessee, near Chattanooga. It will pass over...
