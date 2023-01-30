Read full article on original website
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Bham Now
7 exciting weekend events including the opening of “Dreamgirls”—Feb. 3-5
After a rainy and gray week, I’m sure I’m not the only one excited about a sunny weekend. From an art exhibit to tasty food and a musical, here’s everything that’s happening in The Magic City—February 3-5. Bite-sized news. It’s farmers market season! Woodlawn Street...
Bham Now
New entertainment venue coming to former The Hive site in Five Points South
Urban Parc, a dining and entertainment venue, is moving into the former site of The Hive (1006 20th St. South) in the heart of the Five Points South Entertainment District. On January 31st, the Birmingham City Council approved Urban Parc’s liquor license, clearing a major hurdle for the establishment.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Birmingham streets close as The Shift filming begins
Today, 23rd Street in Birmingham was closed at 1st, 2nd and 3rd Avenues North due to the filming of The Shift. Filming began on January 30 and is taking place at various locations in Birmingham–keep reading for more information. About the film. The Shift is an uplifting sci-fi film,...
How to get tickets to Lil Wayne’s sold out Birmingham show this April
It was announced earlier this week that Lil Wayne will be performing at Iron City Birmingham April 24, 2023 for his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour.”. Pre-sale for the tour kicked off Tuesday while general sale began 10 a.m. Friday. However, fans had a small window of opportunity to purchase tickets as they quickly sold out.
Bham Now
NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall
A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
Bham Now
Big Machines Day returns to McWane, Feb. 11 + more events to know
Get your hard hats ready, Birmingham! Big Machines Day—McWane Science Center’s beloved annual event—is back on Saturday, February 11 from 10AM to 4PM and you’ll want to be there. But that’s not all the fun to be had. Read on for a full list of what’s ahead all month long. Psst! Save time—get your tickets in advance.
Bham Now
Shop ’til you drop at Vintage Market Days in The Magic City—Feb. 16-18
Okay, I admit it—I’m a sucker for shopping. I mean what’s not to love about trendy clothes, the cutest home decorations and bling-worthy jewelry? Vintage Market Days (VMD) is a shopper’s paradise and you don’t want to miss this three-day event—Thursday, February 16-Saturday, February 18.
Bham Now
34 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Feb. 3-5
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 34 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Peggy Bradford at 205-365-6961 or...
birminghamtimes.com
The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’
Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
Inside Pizza Grace, Birmingham’s pizza joint honored by James Beard Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Whether by fork or by finger, some of the nation’s best pizza pies are now up for grabs at local pizza joint Pizza Grace, according to the “Oscars” of the food world. Last week, Pizza Grace was named as a semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant” at the 2023 James Beard Awards. […]
Bham Now
Alpha Charlie Grill, Giuseppe’s Cafe, Birmingham Breadworks earn 95+ food service scores in January
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Alpha Charlie Grill near the airport, Guiseppe’s at UAB and Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Restaurant in Homewood —received 95 and above on their food service scores this past January. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department of Health restaurant food...
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
Parkside patrons, locals mourn death of Birmingham’s ‘coolest cat,’ Tab
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When Christy Eubank moved to Birmingham from Charlotte a few years back, the pandemic lockdown kept her from getting acquainted with the Magic City as quickly as she’d have liked. But last summer, after Eubank had joined a social group and began getting out more, she finally met someone who truly […]
Funeral arrangements announced for Rickey Smiley’s son
Brandon Smiley passed away last week at the age of 32.
Bham Now
6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local
Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
Bham Now
NOW OPEN: Baja California opens new Crestwood Blvd location
Yesterday, a new Baja California Cantina & Grill location celebrated its grand opening on Crestwood Blvd. The restaurant will offer a variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as daily food and drink specials. About Baja California Cantina & Grill. If the name sounds familiar, you may have been to...
Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets
Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
tourcounsel.com
Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama
Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
Bham Now
Learn from the best at ACREcom—Alabama’s ultimate Commercial Real Estate event, Feb. 17
ACREcom, Alabama Commercial Real Estate Conference & Expo, is where some of the best in the real estate industry gather for a day full of training, networking and more. Keep reading for the details and how to register today. Learn from the brightest minds in Commercial Real Estate. ACREcom is...
Bham Now
NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham
In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
