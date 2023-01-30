ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bham Now

BREAKING: Birmingham streets close as The Shift filming begins

Today, 23rd Street in Birmingham was closed at 1st, 2nd and 3rd Avenues North due to the filming of The Shift. Filming began on January 30 and is taking place at various locations in Birmingham–keep reading for more information. About the film. The Shift is an uplifting sci-fi film,...
Bham Now

NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall

A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
Bham Now

Big Machines Day returns to McWane, Feb. 11 + more events to know

Get your hard hats ready, Birmingham! Big Machines Day—McWane Science Center’s beloved annual event—is back on Saturday, February 11 from 10AM to 4PM and you’ll want to be there. But that’s not all the fun to be had. Read on for a full list of what’s ahead all month long. Psst! Save time—get your tickets in advance.
Bham Now

34 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Feb. 3-5

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 34 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Peggy Bradford at 205-365-6961 or...
birminghamtimes.com

The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’

Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
Bham Now

6 springtime farmers’ markets where you can support local

Saturday outings spent at the market with friends? Sign us up! To save you some time, we did some digging and discovered lots of spring farmers’ markets coming up in Birmingham. Keep reading to see six of our recommendations!. 1. Ross Bridge Farmers Market. With unique markets like Mardi...
Bham Now

NOW OPEN: Baja California opens new Crestwood Blvd location

Yesterday, a new Baja California Cantina & Grill location celebrated its grand opening on Crestwood Blvd. The restaurant will offer a variety of authentic Mexican dishes as well as daily food and drink specials. About Baja California Cantina & Grill. If the name sounds familiar, you may have been to...
AL.com

Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets

Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
tourcounsel.com

Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama

Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
