Citrus County Chronicle
Augsburg deals Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen a 2nd straight loss
AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Mergim Berisha scored for Augsburg to beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on Friday and deal the visitors their second consecutive Bundesliga defeat. Berisha capitalized on some poor Leverkusen defending to head in Arne Engels’ corner for what proved to be the winning goal in the 55th minute.
Greenwood's future remains uncertain after charges dropped
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A year after his arrest, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is free to resume a soccer career that looked set to make him one of the biggest stars in the sport. Where he goes from here, however, is unknown.
LAFC's Crépeau standing tall after broken leg in title match
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maxime Crépeau wanted to watch the last minutes of the MLS Cup final during his ride to the hospital, but he couldn't get a stream to work in the ambulance. The Los Angeles FC goalkeeper and his wife gave up and started refreshing a statistical webpage on his phone, his broken right leg becoming increasingly painful as the adrenaline wore off.
French skier Noel leads last World Cup slalom before worlds
CHAMONIX, France (AP) — French skier Clement Noel posted the fastest first-run time in a men's World Cup slalom Saturday, the last race before his home world championships. The Olympic slalom champion was chasing his second straight win, after triumphing in a night slalom in Austria 11 days ago.
