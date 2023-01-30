Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Preview: Nothing As It Seems In ‘Stranger Things– Tales From Hawkins’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins #1, dropping next Wednesday from writer Jody Houser, artist Caio Filipe, and colorist Dan Jackson. Hawkins, Indiana–where nothing is as it seems!. On the surface, Hawkins seems like the kind of town where nothing bad could...
comicon.com
Working For Wallace – Previewing ‘Blade Runner: 2039’ #3 From Titan Comics
“The world of Blade Runner continues to excite and astound in the latest chapter of the ground-breaking series. Luv, the first Replicant Blade Runner, continues her quest to do Niander Wallace’s bidding, but she doesn’t know that she’s now being tailed by the most experienced and dangerous Blade Runner of them all: Ash!”
comicon.com
Exploitation, Good Intentions, Profiteers, And Collateral Damage: Previewing ‘Delver’ Vol. 2 TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Delver Vol. 2 TPB, dropping next week from writers C. Spike Trotman and MK Reed, artist Clive Hawken, and colorist Kelly Fitzpatrick. A strange and original take on staring down Empire, from the perspective of the colonized. Dangerous magic suddenly and severely...
comicon.com
Preview: Survival At Stake In ‘Assassin’s Apprentice’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Assassin’s Apprentice #3, dropping next week from writers Jody Houser and Robin Hobb, artist Ryan Kelly, and colorist Jordie Bellaire. With Burrich’s harsh lesson still fresh in his mind, Fitz keeps his head down, doing his best to hide the power...
comicon.com
The Great Escape: Previewing ‘Almighty’ #1
THE WARNING writer/artist EDWARD LAROCHE returns to comics with a five-issue epic! Max Max: Fury Road-style action combines with the mutated horror of Annihilation in this original sci-fi/fantasy epic for mature readers. The year is 2098 in a Third World America ravaged by economic collapse anarcho-warfare and a mysterious environmental...
comicon.com
David Nakayama Captures The Magic Of Wandavision In New Variant Cover For ‘Scarlet Witch’ #3
Fans can relive Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s captivating saga in Westview in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired variant cover for Scarlet Witch #3. Drawn by David Nakayama, the piece celebrating Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is the latest in Marvel Comics’ line of MCU Variant Covers that sees some of the industry’s greatest artists honor Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art.
comicon.com
Addictions And Hallucinations Raise Suspicions In Your First Look At ‘Know Your Station’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Know Your Station #3, the next issue in a five-issue limited series from writer Sarah Gailey, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. Due to her addiction and hallucinations, Elise grapples with the worst possibility–is she the killer? Her...
comicon.com
A Wedding Day Wipeout Courtesy Of The Joker – Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #4
“TRAINing day! Batman and The Joker’s ability to function as a team is put to the biggest test yet as they are dropped out of the sky and into a moving train! Will their alliance hold together, even if the speeding locomotive does not?. Meanwhile, the Dark Knight has...
comicon.com
Previewing Wesley Snipes’ Horror Thriller ‘The Exiled’ #1
“WESLEY SNIPES (producer and star of the Blade franchise) presents his original series, THE EXILED, a genre-bending Sci-Fi Noir described as “Seven meets Blade Runner.”. The Exiled follows hardboiled detective Niles “Roach” Washington as he pursues a serial killer who is using mysterious, ancient tools to rip the spines from his victims. When forces outside and within the police department attempt to discredit him for his theories, Roach’s instincts keep pushing him forward. With enemies on all sides, Roach wades deeper into the conspiracy and uncovers a secret 5000 years in the making.”
comicon.com
Amazon Closes In On ‘Criminal’ By Brubaker And Phillips For TV Adaptation
Amazon Studios is going to try it again with an Image Comics adaptation. Deadline reports the streaming platform is “finalizing deals” to adapt Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips‘s interlocking anthology series Criminal as a television show. Brubaker will serve as executive producer and showrunner, leading a writers’ room that is, reportedly, already at work breaking stories for the season.
comicon.com
See The Dark Lord At His Deadliest In ‘Darth Vader: Black, White & Red’
He’s the greatest villain in science fiction. In April, Darth Vader: Black, White & Red reveals a new side to Darth Vader. The latest in Marvel’s Black, White & Blood line, which has included anti-heroes like Wolverine, Moon Knight, Elektra and Deadpool, this miniseries is the first to head to a Galaxy Far Far Away. It’ll be full of some of Vader’s most brutal and violent battles yet. And maybe if this one is a hit, we’ll get a follow-up with Darth Maul or Kylo Ren.
comicon.com
Advance Review: The Useful Idiot Saves The Day In `Spy Superb’ #2
Spy Superb follows a useful idiot – a spy who doesn’t even realize he’s a spy. But this idiot figures it out and actually thinks he’s good at it. Only a mind like Matt Kindt could come up with a fresh and entertaining take on a familiar story.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Flawed’ #5 From Chuck Brown, Prenzy And Image Comics
“The origins of the Skinwalker serum are revealed, an evil from Relic’s past returns to shatter her world, and Gem and Detective Davis join forces to take down a physically and mentally twisted Higgs.”. Flawed #5 is out now from Image Comics.
comicon.com
One Piece Diaries #45: Thriller Bark Arc #3
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Bloodborne: Lady Of The Lanterns’ #4 From Titan Comics
“Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested…”. Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns #4...
comicon.com
Preview: Face To Face With A Familiar Horror In ‘Dead Mall’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Dead Mall #3, dropping next Wednesday from writer Adam Cesare and artist David Stoll. As the survivors try to evade the grasp of the Mall Walkers, reality begins to bend within the mall. Past and present bleed together, unleashing creatures from across the history of Penn Mills. And just as the teens think they may have found a way out, they come face to face with an all too familiar horror.
comicon.com
Preview: Old Friends Reunited In ‘It’s Only A Teenage Wasteland’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of It’s Only A Teenage Wasteland #3, out next week from writer Curt Pires, artist Jacoby Salcedo, and colorist Mark Dale. Old friends are reunited and head deeper into the wasteland together. Some of the kids are captured and brought before the...
comicon.com
Writer’s Commentary: Katana Collins Discusses ‘Cherish’ #1 From Dynamite Comics
Cherish #1 is a new series from Dynamite erotic-novelist Katana Collins, who has given us an exclusive writer’s commentary that really goes into great detail. In fact, I’d say she covers pretty much everything you’d want a Writer’s Commentary to include! Thanks, Katana!. [+++ WARNING: Possible...
comicon.com
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Blade Of The Immortal’ Deluxe Volume 8 HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Blade Of The Immortal Deluxe Volume 8 HC, dropping next week from Hiroaki Samura, translated by Kumar Sivasubramanian. It’s time for the epic showdown fans have been waiting for–Manji against Shira! Despite having lost one of his arms, Manji’s rapid healing abilities mean he’s still a formidable opponent, but the sadistic Shira has some incredibly depraved tricks up his sleeve. Manji will have his work cut out for him taking down his greatest foe. Meanwhile, Anotsu embarrasses the shogunate.
comicon.com
Skybound Announces ‘Arcade Kings’ By Dylan Burnett
Skybound have announced the imminent launch of Arcade Kings, a new series by creator/writer/artist Dylan Burnett (Cosmic Ghost Rider, Ant-Man), and colourists Walter Baiamonte and Sara Antonellini, that “introduces a world of fists, family, and video game infused fighting that will leave you speechless.” And out Wednesday May 17th, 2023.
