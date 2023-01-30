Read full article on original website
In 2024 plan, Community Transit proposes new connections to light rail, more frequent bus service
After two years of community input and interagency coordination, Community Transit is proposing transit changes for “2024 and beyond” that would increase frequencies on local bus service and include connections to light rail in Snohomish County. The proposal contains 35 bus routes operating with approximately 480,000 annual service...
County’s Department of Emergency Management receives prestigious accreditation
Snohomish County’s Department of Emergency Management is one of roughly 30 county-level agencies across the U.S. to have demonstrated excellence and accountability in emergency management. Following a rigorous peer-reviewed process, the department has received accreditation from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP). “We have one of the best emergency...
Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants
The Verdant Health Commission announced Thursday it has awarded $4.3 million in grants to 31 community organizations offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security. “This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said...
Community invited to Edmonds School District Superintendent finalists forum Feb. 7
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is inviting the community to attend a public forum Tuesday, Feb. 7, where the district’s superintendent finalists will be able to introduce themselves and answer community questions. After interviewing multiple candidates, the board has narrowed the search to two finalists: Dr. Rebecca...
Edmonds School District says internet service disabled to investigate suspicious activity
Edmonds School District schools and administrative offices Wednesday were on their second day without internet service – and the cause is related to suspicious activities observed on its network Jan. 31, the district said. In an email message to staff and families Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, the district said...
Mercer St. on-ramp to northbound I-5 in Seattle closing Feb. 3-6
Drivers will need to prepare for a full weekend closure of the Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 as work progresses on a new flyover ramp connecting the eastside to downtown Seattle. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the on-ramp, which includes an...
VFW Post 8870 announces Freedom Scholarship for graduating HS seniors
VFW Post 8870 is once again offering its Freedom Scholarship to graduating high school seniors. To qualify, a student must have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran and must also reside within the boundaries of either the Edmonds or Mukilteo school district. Students who live in school district boundaries but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply.
Charles (Chuck) Huffman: Longtime Edmonds teacher and principal enjoyed fishing, traveling
Charles (Chuck) Huffman, longtime Edmonds teacher and Principal, passed away January 19 at his Kenmore home at the age of 91. He was born to Ethel and Raymond Huffman in Walla Walla, raised in Eastern Oregon, and graduated from Whitman College and the University of Washington. He is survived by his wife, Cathie Hogue Huffman and his children Kyle Huffman (Sofeea), Eric Huffman (Meg) and Katherine Kenison. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews gave him special delight and he was happiest when fishing on the Olympic Peninsula, beachcombing for agates, traveling, gardening, rooting for The Dawgs, and telling his stories.
Restaurant News: Flavorful West African fare in Mountlake Terrace, sweet treats in Lynnwood
As the world is opening up more and more, our area has many new eating establishments — coffee shops, cake shops, dessert shops, cafes, restaurants and bars. I think it’s an exciting time and hopefully everyone is ready to try out new places and expand their horizons. Many...
Warm up your winter day at Feb. 11 chili cookoff
Lynnwood’s Emerald City Harley-Davidson is inviting all “chili gods and goddesses” to participate in its chili cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 11. There is no fee to enter and the winner will receive a $50 gift card. The cookoff will be hosted at 5711 188th St. S.W. from 12-3 p.m. In order to register, email marketing@emeraldcityhd.com. More information can be found here.
Sponsor spotlight: Halibut burger special at Scotty’s Food Truck Friday, Saturday
Scotty’s Food Truck is open this Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special is a Halibut Burger, with a halibut filet lightly breaded on a brioche bun accompanied by lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce — and a side of French fries.
Art Beat: Movie night, music, ballet and a reading
The story of Amedeo Modigliani’s bitter rivalry with Pablo Picasso and his tragic romance with painter and art model Jeanne Hebuterne. Movies are free, but donations to the nonprofit Art Start Northwest are appreciated. Suggested donation: $5 for students, children and seniors, $10 for adults. No reservations or tickets necessary.
High school sports roundup Jan. 28 and 30, 2023
Relay Events (Top 3 Finishers) 1. Mountlake Terrace (Cole Leaty, Antonio Nguyen, Chris McLellan, Riki Kobayashi) 1:49.88. 2. Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:49.93. 3. Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Daniel Calkins, Caleb Schnitzius) 1:54.76. 200 Yard Freestyle:. 1. Edmonds-Woodway (Jeffrey Hoang, Ciaran Brennan, Thomas...
