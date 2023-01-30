Read full article on original website
Related
SC Senate panel advances bill that would resume executions in the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would shield the identities of the companies that dispense the drug cocktail used to execute people on death row will now be taken up by the full Senate. The state Senate Corrections and Penology Committee approved the proposal Thursday in a 12-5 vote.
SC Senate approves education savings account bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After ten days of debate, South Carolina senators approved a bill that would create education savings accounts to allow low-income and middle class families to send their kids to private schools. Under the proposal, up to 15,000 students would get $6,000 in state money for private...
SC Senate passes Certificate of Need Bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Senators passed a bill Wednesday that would end the state's Certificate of Need program, which requires healthcare providers to get the state's approval before making changes to their facilities or expanding them. According to DHEC, the Certificate of Need program was meant to lower...
Both sides use trove of cell data at Alex Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — A state agent testifying Wednesday in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial meticulously reconstructed activity from his iPhone and the cellphones of his son and wife the night they were killed to try to link the disgraced South Carolina attorney to the shooting deaths. The key evidence...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0