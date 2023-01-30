ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

WSMV

Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND

On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Drug report from Macon County

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office released its drug report on Tuesday, detailing the total amount of illegal narcotics seized in the county since September 1, 2022. According to the report, drug units have removed the drugs below from the streets:. Meth: 29.71 grams. Fentanyl: 26.78...
MACON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Semi crashes into Kentucky home

FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
maconcountychronicle.com

Macon County Woman Arrested for Perjury

A Macon County woman has been charged with perjury after she allegedly falsified government paper work to become a Tennessee Notary Public. According to the affidavit of complaint filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Kimberly Dozier, of Lafayette, did commit the offense of perjury by falsifying government paperwork to become a Tennessee Notary Public through Macon County, Tennessee. The paperwork was falsified by not answering questions truthfully concerning her prior criminal history.
MACON COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Oneida man in critical condition after crashing into Dollar General

ONEIDA | An Oneida man is in critical condition after his vehicle plowed into the Dollar General store Monday afternoon. Robert Baird, 57, of Oneida, was rushed to Big South Fork Medical Center following the accident, which occurred shortly before 4pm Monday afternoon. According to a report, Baird’s GMC Envoy...
ONEIDA, TN
bbbtv12.com

Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman

Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given. A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
HARRIMAN, TN
wnky.com

Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Trio arrested on drug charges over the weekend

Three individuals were arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges Sunday afternoon. According to jail records, 32-year-old Brittany N. Holt and 36-year-old Tracy Munoz, both of Jamestown, were arrested for trafficking in more than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN LEAVES SCENE OF PARKING LOT ACCIDENT WITHOUT HIS FRONT BUMPER

To arrival the caller stated that a white Honda Civic that was involved in the accident was leaving the scene and was traveling South on Hwy 127. Upon arrival the officer observed a blue Ford that was involved in the accident along with a white front bumper left at the scene that matched a Honda that the caller said that left.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
MURFREESBORO, TN

