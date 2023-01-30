Read full article on original website
WSMV
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
Alabama mom killed in triple murder-suicide killed by blunt force trauma to head, report suggests
An Alabama special education aide who was killed as part of a family’s triple murder-suicide died of blunt force trauma to the head, a TV station is reporting. WHNT-TV reported that an autopsy report on the death of Jennifer Lepore revealed she was struck in the head with some kind of blunt instrument. The blow or blows were so severe they were deadly.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHOKING, BEATING AND THROWING PLATE OF FOOD AT GIRLFRIEND
On January 26, 2023 county deputies requested city officers assistance at an auto body shop in reference to a possible domestic assault that occurred in the city. Upon arrival two officers made contact with two employees of the auto body shop who stated that a female employee was in the back office and had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend the night prior.
WSMV
Drug report from Macon County
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office released its drug report on Tuesday, detailing the total amount of illegal narcotics seized in the county since September 1, 2022. According to the report, drug units have removed the drugs below from the streets:. Meth: 29.71 grams. Fentanyl: 26.78...
wgnsradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
maconcountychronicle.com
Macon County Woman Arrested for Perjury
A Macon County woman has been charged with perjury after she allegedly falsified government paper work to become a Tennessee Notary Public. According to the affidavit of complaint filed by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, 41-year-old Kimberly Dozier, of Lafayette, did commit the offense of perjury by falsifying government paperwork to become a Tennessee Notary Public through Macon County, Tennessee. The paperwork was falsified by not answering questions truthfully concerning her prior criminal history.
indherald.com
Oneida man in critical condition after crashing into Dollar General
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is in critical condition after his vehicle plowed into the Dollar General store Monday afternoon. Robert Baird, 57, of Oneida, was rushed to Big South Fork Medical Center following the accident, which occurred shortly before 4pm Monday afternoon. According to a report, Baird’s GMC Envoy...
bbbtv12.com
Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman
Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given. A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
WSMV
Allen Co. homeowners concerned after semi truck runs off road, hits home
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - After a semi-truck ran off the road and hit a home on Highway 100 between Scottsville and Franklin, homeowners nearby are concerned about, what they said are the growing dangers of the two-lane road. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said no one was living in the...
wnky.com
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
lakercountry.com
Trio arrested on drug charges over the weekend
Three individuals were arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges Sunday afternoon. According to jail records, 32-year-old Brittany N. Holt and 36-year-old Tracy Munoz, both of Jamestown, were arrested for trafficking in more than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was...
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN LEAVES SCENE OF PARKING LOT ACCIDENT WITHOUT HIS FRONT BUMPER
To arrival the caller stated that a white Honda Civic that was involved in the accident was leaving the scene and was traveling South on Hwy 127. Upon arrival the officer observed a blue Ford that was involved in the accident along with a white front bumper left at the scene that matched a Honda that the caller said that left.
wgnsradio.com
Tuesday Evening Fire at Broadway Motors in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro, TN – There was a fire at a automotive dealer in Murfreesboro around 5:00 on Tuesday evening. The incident resulted in the closure of NW Broad Street as first responders arrived on the scene. Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue shutdown the east bound lane of Broad Street, which is...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
WSMV
Fire at closed business on Lebanon Pike
