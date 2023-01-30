ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

New Md. governor pledges to help Baltimore reduce violence

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who took office last month, has pledged to work closely with Baltimore leaders to reduce gun violence by addressing the complex social forces underlying the city’s longstanding struggle to improve public safety. His approach comes in stark contrast to his predecessor,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Houston Chronicle

Plea deal upended for Md. officer who shot handcuffed man

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being told a week ago that a Prince George's County police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a handcuffed man has been offered a plea deal, the victim's family has now been notified by prosecutors that they plan to proceed with the trial.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Houston Chronicle

Almost perfect at home but almost lifeless on the road, Terps seek a breakthrough

In a seven-day stretch, the Maryland men's basketball team transformed its worrisome start to Big Ten play into a respectable conference record that has the Terrapins firmly on track for an NCAA tournament bid. Coach Kevin Willard's team made that leap with three straight home wins, handling struggling Wisconsin and Nebraska with ease before taking down surging Indiana.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy