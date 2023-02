I love me an aesthetically pleasing Airbnb, which is the most plausible explanation for why I spend such an ungodly amount of time perusing Airbnb Pluses and Luxes that I can’t afford, in areas I’ll likely never visit (the properties in Ko Samui are stunning). If you share my predilection for beautiful rentals, there’s a fairly good chance you, too, follow the company’s official Instagram, which has amassed over five million followers, where such properties abound.

1 DAY AGO