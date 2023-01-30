Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Related
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
Great Lakes Brewing Co. schedules Cellar Night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. is holding Cellar Night, the brewery’s biggest barrel-aged beer event of the year, on Thursday, Feb. 23. The draft-only event is 7 to 10 p.m. Brewers will open their private reserve for the tasting and be on hand to mingle with attendees.
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed ‘vulgar’
After months of planning Cardinal Local Schools abruptly canceled its musical claiming it was "vulgar."
Cleveland man indicted in slaying of Shaker Heights woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Friday in the slaying of a Shaker Heights woman last month. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Christian Warner, 24, was arrested in south Florida this week in the death of Maria A. Valenzuela, 42. An indictment in the case accuses Warner in the death, which took place Jan. 14.
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
Lifelong Cleveland baseball fan, drummer John Adams passes away at 71
John Adams, whose drum provided the heartbeat and soundtrack at Cleveland Indians and Guardians games for nearly five decades, passed away at the age of 71.
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this Winter
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
Has "shrinkflation" come to Swenson's?
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Cleveland boy missing since January 7
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Jenkins, 16, has been missing for nearly a month, according to Cleveland police. Andrew has not been seen since January 7, police said, and was last seen on Joan Avenue in Cleveland. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a...
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
tourcounsel.com
Great Northern Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
Great Northern Mall, is one of the malls with the largest commercial offer. Since, it is spacious and has a great line of stores in Cleveland. Here you will find department stores, boutiques of different brands, and different restaurants with delicious culinary proposals. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's. JCPenney, Dillard's, Hot...
cleveland19.com
Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police searching for missing 15-year-old Cleveland girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Samari Ealom who is missing. She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, black braids, and a nose ring. Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line...
Woman robbed at gunpoint while parked at Ohio ATM
Police said the woman gave the man some money. He then began shooting at her vehicle several times.
cleveland.com
Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Comments / 0