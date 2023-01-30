ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Cleveland.com

Great Lakes Brewing Co. schedules Cellar Night

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. is holding Cellar Night, the brewery’s biggest barrel-aged beer event of the year, on Thursday, Feb. 23. The draft-only event is 7 to 10 p.m. Brewers will open their private reserve for the tasting and be on hand to mingle with attendees.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man indicted in slaying of Shaker Heights woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Friday in the slaying of a Shaker Heights woman last month. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Christian Warner, 24, was arrested in south Florida this week in the death of Maria A. Valenzuela, 42. An indictment in the case accuses Warner in the death, which took place Jan. 14.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

Has "shrinkflation" come to Swenson's?

If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland boy missing since January 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Jenkins, 16, has been missing for nearly a month, according to Cleveland police. Andrew has not been seen since January 7, police said, and was last seen on Joan Avenue in Cleveland. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a...
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Great Northern Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

Great Northern Mall, is one of the malls with the largest commercial offer. Since, it is spacious and has a great line of stores in Cleveland. Here you will find department stores, boutiques of different brands, and different restaurants with delicious culinary proposals. Featured Shopping Stores: Macy's. JCPenney, Dillard's, Hot...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police searching for missing 15-year-old Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Samari Ealom who is missing. She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, black braids, and a nose ring. Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH

