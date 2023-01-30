Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Murdaugh trial: Testimony links shell casings found near Maggie Murdaugh to others found on family property
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first part of day 10 in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began without the jury as Judge Clifton Newman considered financial testimony in the double murder trial of Murdaugh. The former South Carolina lawyer is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
WYFF4.com
Death of North Carolina man who died in police custody ruled homicide, autopsy report shows
FLETCHER, N.C. — The autopsy report for a North Carolina man who died in police custody rules the death a homicide. According to the Fletcher Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at around 8:30 p.m. June 15, 2022, on Seasons Circle. Officers said a woman called 911...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man last seen on Sunday
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Max Edgar Hoover, Jr. was last seen at the Shelter of Hope possibly wearing a blue coat and khaki pants. Deputies said Hoover...
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
FOX Carolina
Suspect shot after K9 stabbed in Spartanburg Co.
Attorney Grant Varner reacts to Day 10 of the Murdaugh Trial. One recent study found acupuncture may help alleviate pain & anxiety for cancer patients going through chemotherapy. Suspect Shot After K9 Stabbed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. New details out of Spartanburg County where a man is dead after...
Man accused of kidnapping 2 teens in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County man is accused of kidnapping two teenagers at gunpoint.
Fentanyl disguised as other drugs found in South Carolina town; police renew warnings
LAURENS, S.C. — A dangerous drug has been found in a South Carolina town disguised as another leading to a warning from a small-town police department. Laurens Police said that officers wanted to spread awareness following the discovery of fentanyl pills on Wednesday night that were intentionally made to look like oxycodone HCl pills.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody in connection to nails, screws being left on road in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they have arrested one person in connection to the screws and nails that have been found on the roads in the area. According to police, they are still investigating the incident. If anyone has information or has suffered car damage...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Amelia Avenue after someone reported the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot in the leg. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, and they were taken to the hospital. However, their current condition is unknown.
Victim in murder-suicide identified
The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
Man accused of leaving nails, screws in roadway debris in Greenwood
A man is accused of leaving nails and screws in roadway debris in Greenwood.
WRDW-TV
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
WLOS.com
Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man who escaped from ambulance Thursday
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office a missing man who escaped from an ambulance Thursday. They added that he was safe!. Deputies said the man escaped near the intersection of J. Verne Smith Parkway and Highway 14 at around 3 p.m. He was wearing a...
FOX Carolina
'Screw bottle bandit’ accused of damaging cars charged in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said charges have filed for the “screw bottle bandit”, a man believed to be responsible for leaving nails and screws in roadway debris and damaging tires on numerous vehicles. Police said they have been aware of these incidents since...
Greenville Co. man accused of filming teens in bathroom for 6 days
A Greenville County man is accused of filming teens in a bathroom in Hilton Head for six days.
Woman dies in SC house fire
A woman died during a house fire late Wednesday evening in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Man fatally shot after stabbing K9, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to a police shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. According to Burgess, when deputies arrived to the...
WYFF4.com
Girl hit in eye with "sharp object" by student near Greenville County elementary school, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville County Schools student is facing charges after reports he hurt another student, according to Greenville Police. According to a police report, the incident happened after school on Jan. 20 across the street from Summit Drive Elementary School. MORE HEADLINES. The victim's mother says her...
