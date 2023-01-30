ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccormick County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man last seen on Sunday

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Max Edgar Hoover, Jr. was last seen at the Shelter of Hope possibly wearing a blue coat and khaki pants. Deputies said Hoover...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect shot after K9 stabbed in Spartanburg Co.

Attorney Grant Varner reacts to Day 10 of the Murdaugh Trial. One recent study found acupuncture may help alleviate pain & anxiety for cancer patients going through chemotherapy. Suspect Shot After K9 Stabbed. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. New details out of Spartanburg County where a man is dead after...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Amelia Avenue after someone reported the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot in the leg. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, and they were taken to the hospital. However, their current condition is unknown.
106.3 WORD

Victim in murder-suicide identified

The identity of the woman who shot to death in a murder-suicide has now been released. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Bergen Lane in Simpsonville, Monday morning.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WLOS.com

Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Man fatally shot after stabbing K9, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to a police shooting in Spartanburg Thursday night. It happened at a home on South Carolina Avenue in the Duncan Park neighborhood, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. According to Burgess, when deputies arrived to the...
SPARTANBURG, SC

