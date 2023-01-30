Report: DeMeco Ryans flying to Houston for second interview

DeMeco Ryans could agree to become the new Houston Texans head coach real soon.

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the 49ers defensive coordinator is set to make his second interview with Texans brass on Monday. If all goes well, he could be named the next head coach of his former team.

Life moves fast in the NFL. Ryans reportedly is making the flight to Houston just a day after the 49ers’ season ended to the Philadelphia Eagles with Sunday’s 31-7 loss in the NFC Championship.

San Francisco’s defensive coordinator has become a hot name on the head-coaching market this offseason after leading his unit to top-ranked finishes in points allowed per game (16.3) and yards allowed per game (300.6) this season.

The 38-year-old was a second-round pick of the Texans in 2006 and made an immediate impact upon arriving, staying with the franchise for the first six years of his career while making two Pro Bowls.

Ryans turned down head-coaching offers last season and commands great respect within the 49ers locker room. He has been on Kyle Shanhan’s defensive staff since 2017, as he was elevated from quality control coach to linebackers coach to coordinator. Ryans is known for having great relationships with his players and coaching with a high-energy style on gamedays.

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner said it was “emotional” knowing Sunday’s game was likely Ryans’ final contest with the 49ers.

“I hadn’t thought about it up to this point, because obviously we thought we were gonna win it all,” Warner said. “Seeing him was emotional. It was the first time it kinda hit me that this is the last one with him. We came into this thing together. I owe everything to him. He's the reason I’m the player I am today. He’s fully-deserving to go on and be a head coach. It hit hard today, for sure.”

San Francisco is set to gain an additional compensatory third-round draft pick if Ryans is hired as a head coach this offseason, a reward for the NFL’s system that develops minority coaches and front office talent. The 49ers already secured two compensatory picks with Ran Carthon was plucked from their personnel department recently to become new general manager of the Indianapolis Colts.