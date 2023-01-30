ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

One dead, three injured including 6-year-old child in lunchtime shooting just two blocks from Dallas elementary school

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

GUNFIRE erupted blocks away from an elementary school on Monday, leaving at least one dead and three others injured, cops said.

The shooting unfolded just after 11am local time at an apartment complex on Boonie View Road in Dallas, Texas, steps away from J.N. Ervin Elementary School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BbdQE_0kWMzfWP00
A quadruple shooting left one person dead in Dallas, police revealed Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Upon arrival, authorities discovered four people shot, including a six-year-old child.

One of the victims, 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis, was declared dead on the scene, police said.

The two other men were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

Police did not immediately identify a suspect or a motive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S494S_0kWMzfWP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnfjE_0kWMzfWP00

Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing.

The latest episode of gun violence comes as the Lone Star State braces for a winter storm in the area.

Dozens of North Texas school districts either closed Monday or canceled after-school activities due to the dangerous road conditions from the storm dumping freezing rain, sleet and ice into the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for North Texas beginning Monday morning and running through 6am Wednesday.

Comments / 31

Sherry Woods
4d ago

Father God please help us all this world is just sad why is it so hard to just love each other we need so Lord

Reply(2)
16
rubi Jackson
4d ago

Lord we need you more like never before they out here just killing each other like no life's matter prayer warriors we are asking for prayers for our family at this difficult time in Jesus name Amen 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
5
Whatsit Toya
3d ago

The racism in these comments.... my god... Let me spell this out for everyone. A human being is dead, 2 other adults were shot, and a CHILD was shot. Why do you all insist on being racist instead of.. idk... being decent humans? They are PEOPLE, and hell, you don't even know what race the people were that got shot or what race the person was that did the shooting!

Reply(1)
2
 

