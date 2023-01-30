ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Report: Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste failed to refund $82,000 for incomplete job

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
The Pensacola contractor who was arrested Wednesday allegedly failed to refund a client and finish his contractual obligations, according to an arrest report.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested Jesse LaCoste on four counts of larceny and one count of fraud for failing to finish construction on a Pensacola couple's business.

"Jesse LaCoste, owner of LaCoste Construction, did knowingly and intentionally commit crimes of grand theft ... by performing $184,691 for a construction job for Anjelica and Daniel Wynn and only completing approximately $100,000 and failing to refund the remaining $82,000 to Anjelica and or Daniel Wynn," LaCoste's arrest report states.

The Wynns gave LaCoste of an initial payment of $70,000 on June 8, 2018, to begin construction on their new business, "True REST Pensacola," but did not sign a contract to begin architectural work until Oct. 10, 2019, paying an additional $73,000.

LaCoste's arrest:Matt Banks' brother-in-law, contractor Jesse LaCoste, arrested, charged with 5 felonies

LaCoste's SRSO charge: Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste's arrest stems from unfulfilled $15K home remodel

Anjelica told deputies LaCoste's company began demolition work on Feb. 20, 2020, and on May 21, 2021, he requested an additional $39,000 payment "because the job was 50% completed."

"She stated the job was not halfway completed, but she needed the job completed so she could open the business," the report states. "Construction continued sporadically but stopped on Nov. 24, 2021."

The report also notes that the building's framing, plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems had all began construction but was not completed.

LaCoste Construction then requested the couple pay an additional $148,265 to complete the job due to cost increases. However, Daniel spoke with the couple's lawyer and was informed LaCoste was being investigated due to similar complaints.

LaCoste’s brother-in-law, Matt Banks, also has a pending criminal charges after the Pensacola Police Department put out a warrant for his arrest for larceny in August 2022 after he allegedly failed to refund a client. The State Attorney’s Office later changed the charge, and Banks is now facing one count of felony fraud.

"On Dec. 23, 2022, Wynn did send a demand letter, for refund/loss, to LaCoste and LaCoste Construction Company," the report states. "She had copies of the certified mail receipts. Anjelica Wynn paid a total of $184,691 to LaCoste."

The Wynn family was forced to hire and pay another construction company due to LaCoste "and his company nor completing the job."

As of Jan. 24, 2023, Anjelica had not received any communication from LaCoste or his company since she sent the demand letter on Dec. 23, according to the report.

Deputies then filed a warrant "due to the fact that LaCoste received the money in excess of work completed and failed to return the difference of $82,000 within 30 days after a certified demand letter."

LaCoste is also in the middle of a legal battle in Santa Rosa County for his November arrest after he allegedly failed to begin construction on a Gulf Breeze woman's home after she paid LaCoste over $15,000.

He is set for arraignment on his Santa Rosa charge on Feb. 2, according to court records.

LaCoste was released from Escambia County Jail Thursday on $130,000, and the State Attorney's Office has not opened a case for his Escambia charge, according to court records.

Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

