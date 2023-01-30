Read full article on original website
California witness describes diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
A California witness at Vista reported watching a diamond-shaped object with a low hum directly overhead at 9:45 p.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mix96sac.com
We Could See One of the Best California Superblooms in Years
All this rain we’ve been deluged with could have a beautiful silver lining. Experts are predicting that California will see one the best superblooms in years this spring!. “Superblooms” in California happen when conditions are just right. Those conditions include a LOT of rain at just the right time amd of course, the right amount of sunshine. When this happens, native wildflowers, that lay dormant in the soil, all bloom at once. So far, we are on track for a gorgeous superbloom in 2023!
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
Spirit of California boy mauled by mountain lion remains high, family says
If there were a kid who could wrestle a mountain lion and come out on top, it would be 5-year-old Jack Trexler.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
foxla.com
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
California witness says hovering sphere disappeared and reappeared at lower altitude
A California witness at North Hollywood reported watching a hovering light at a high altitude that disappeared and then reappeared at a lower altitude at 10:45 a.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Death of Famous Mountain Lions P-22 and P-81 Drive ‘Wild Kingdom’s Latest Episode Into ‘Must-Watch’ Territory (EXCLUSIVE)
“This mountain lion episode is very timely,” Peter Gros, host of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom begins. “As you’re probably aware, P-22 has died.”. P-22, one of California’s most beloved and recognized wild animals, “lived for over 10 years in Griffith park in the Los Angeles area,” the celebrated host cites during our exclusive chat. “Which is pretty incredible considering Griffith is near such a large population base. He was able to avoid people and share that habitat for such a long time.”
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Sierra Sun
Study: Wildfires, colliding with drought, burning California’s snowy landscape, shrinking snowpack
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The early pandemic years overlapped with some of California’s worst wildfires on record, creating haunting, orange-tinted skies and wide swathes of burned landscape. Some of the impacts of these fires are well known, including drastic declines in air quality, and now a new study shows how these wildfires combined with midwinter drought conditions accelerate snowmelt.
Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
KTVU FOX 2
New '369' area code goes into effect for these areas
Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
Scary Prediction About California Storms and Flooding Made By Scientists
Here’s how much worse storms will be in the future and how many years the pattern will last.
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking for romantic restaurants? California has 13 of the nation’s best, OpenTable says
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you may be searching for the most romantic restaurant for the evening. OpenTable pulled together a list featuring the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” just in time for the upcoming holiday. It features a steakhouse in New York...
Sierra snowpack water content almost 200% higher than average
The snowpack measurement in the Sierra today was almost 200% higher than the average. However, this could mean flooding downstream if the weather in the mountains heats up early this year.
travelawaits.com
This California Natural Wonder Could Be The Next U.S. National Monument — How You Can Visit Now
Nestled alongside the popular Joshua Tree National Park, a massive swath of land stretching from just east of Palm Springs in the Coachella Valley nearly to the Arizona border is under study to become America’s newest national monument. A coalition of environmental groups hopes the designation will protect native species, indigenous heritage sites, and the raw beauty of these desert landscapes for generations to come. If successful, the Chuckwalla National Monument will become a place visitors to the California desert will have on their list of must-see sights.
KTVU FOX 2
Gang members arrested in California shooting that killed 6: sheriff
VISALIA, Calif. - Two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35,...
