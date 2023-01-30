ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

16-year-old girl has serious injuries in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY — Two teens were involved in a crash Thursday evening, leaving one of the teens seriously injured in Camden County. The crash happened on Dry Ridge School Rd. west of Chapel Bluff Road just before 6 p.m. when a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo, MO crossed the center of the roadway and hit the front of a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Macks Creek, MO.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
JEFFTRAN to combine routes due to driver shortage

Jefferson City's bus system will combine its six current routes into three routes due to a driver shortage. JEFFTRAN's Green and Gold routes, the Black and Orange routes, and the Blue and Red routes will alternate, each forming one route. The new routes will start on Monday, February 6. The...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point

Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
HIGH POINT, MO
Threat not intended for Thomas Jefferson Middle School, says police

Jefferson City police said a threat was not meant for Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Lt. Dave Williams sent a press release explaining the situation. He said the Jefferson City Police Department's Community Services Unit worked with the Boone County Cyber Crimes unit. They determined the threat was meant for a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
DHSS approves licensing for recreational marijuana sales earlier than expected

Mid-Missourians are now allowed to purchase recreational marijuana from dispensaries in Jefferson City but Columbia residents may have to wait until next week. Initially, Missourians were supposed to wait until February 6th for their first chance to buy recreational cannabis but DHSS was on a deadline to make sure requests made by dispensaries to sell outside of strictly medical use only were answered due to a significant number of requests the department decided to begin the approvals process early.
COLUMBIA, MO
Area athletes make college plans on National Signing Day

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Several Blair Oaks Falcons will continue their football careers in northern Missouri. Dylan Hair, Adam Hall and Wyatt Bonnett all signed letters of intent with Truman State on Wednesday. They'll join four other Blair Oaks graduates on the Truman State roster. The former Falcons will have...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

