16-year-old girl has serious injuries in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY — Two teens were involved in a crash Thursday evening, leaving one of the teens seriously injured in Camden County. The crash happened on Dry Ridge School Rd. west of Chapel Bluff Road just before 6 p.m. when a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo, MO crossed the center of the roadway and hit the front of a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Macks Creek, MO.
JEFFTRAN to combine routes due to driver shortage
Jefferson City's bus system will combine its six current routes into three routes due to a driver shortage. JEFFTRAN's Green and Gold routes, the Black and Orange routes, and the Blue and Red routes will alternate, each forming one route. The new routes will start on Monday, February 6. The...
Man behind bars, charged for River Region Credit Union bank robbery
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City Police said one person was in custody for a bank robbery on January 19. In a release, Lt. Dave Williams said the JCPD SWAT team served a search warrant in the 3800 block of Candlelight Drive Thursday night. Court documents confirmed the 28-year-old suspect...
JCPD announces passing of K-9 Drax: "He will be sorely missed"
The Jefferson City Police Department shared the news that a K-9 member of their team has died. A press release from the department said that K-9 Drax died on January 31 after a two-month illness. Drax, a German Shephard, was born in 2018 in Hungary. Drax was trained at Shallow...
Three charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in High Point
Three men face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in High Point. According to a press release from the Moniteau County Sheriff, deputies helped Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force agents. The driver, who they identified as Cameron Upton, 21, of Barnett, said there was fentanyl in the vehicle. Officers said...
Threat not intended for Thomas Jefferson Middle School, says police
Jefferson City police said a threat was not meant for Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Lt. Dave Williams sent a press release explaining the situation. He said the Jefferson City Police Department's Community Services Unit worked with the Boone County Cyber Crimes unit. They determined the threat was meant for a...
School resource officer helping to investigate threat at Thomas Jefferson Middle School
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department said they are assisting in the investigation of a threat made at Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Lt. David Williams said the school resource officer has been made aware of a threat and is working with Jefferson City school district officials. According...
Helias, Blair Oaks, Rock Bridge and Jefferson City set to play in Central Bank Shootout
Jefferson City — If you want to see some competitive basketball games this weekend, then Helias Catholic High School is the place to be. The Central Bank Shootout is a one-day event featuring local basketball teams from Helias, Jefferson City, Rock Bridge and Blair Oaks. Games in Rackers Fieldhouse...
Unidentified object seen over mid-Missouri as Chinese Spy Balloon tracked over U.S.
NEW BLOOMFIELD — An unidentifiable and unconfirmed white object was seen flying over mid-Missouri Friday afternoon. KRCG 13 made multiple attempts but was unable to get any confirmation as to what the object was. The object could be seen from the KRCG 13 Weather Deck looking north, moving from west to east.
DHSS approves licensing for recreational marijuana sales earlier than expected
Mid-Missourians are now allowed to purchase recreational marijuana from dispensaries in Jefferson City but Columbia residents may have to wait until next week. Initially, Missourians were supposed to wait until February 6th for their first chance to buy recreational cannabis but DHSS was on a deadline to make sure requests made by dispensaries to sell outside of strictly medical use only were answered due to a significant number of requests the department decided to begin the approvals process early.
Basketball Friday Night girls highlights and scores, February 3rd
New Bloomfield — A busy night of high school girls basketball. Capital City needed two overtimes to defeat Boonville.
Area athletes make college plans on National Signing Day
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Several Blair Oaks Falcons will continue their football careers in northern Missouri. Dylan Hair, Adam Hall and Wyatt Bonnett all signed letters of intent with Truman State on Wednesday. They'll join four other Blair Oaks graduates on the Truman State roster. The former Falcons will have...
