Mid-Missourians are now allowed to purchase recreational marijuana from dispensaries in Jefferson City but Columbia residents may have to wait until next week. Initially, Missourians were supposed to wait until February 6th for their first chance to buy recreational cannabis but DHSS was on a deadline to make sure requests made by dispensaries to sell outside of strictly medical use only were answered due to a significant number of requests the department decided to begin the approvals process early.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO