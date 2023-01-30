Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Save 49% on ALLPOWERS’ 200W foldable solar panel at low of $239 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to finally take a step toward living life off-grid? Well, ALLPOWERS’ 200W solar panel is a great place to start. It’s said to be 24% more efficient than other panels on the market, and lets you generate more energy with the same amount of sun. With a MC-4 connector and multiple adapters in the box, this panel is on sale for $239, which is a full 49% below its normal going rate, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Tesla Model 3 refresh prototype spotted being tested
Another Tesla Model 3 refresh “project highland” prototype has been spotted being tested in California ahead of its launch. Late last year, we started hearing rumors that Tesla is working on a Model 3 refresh that would come during the second half of 2023. The project is reportedly...
electrek.co
New electric motor kit for kayaks silently adds over 80 miles of range
Newport Vessels is showing off its latest electric motor kit, this time designed to turn kayaks into electric boats. The easy-to-use NK300 motor is designed for fishermen, outdoors enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to go further on their kayaks than their arms will take them. Newport is known for their...
electrek.co
VW has no plans to join Tesla and Ford in an EV price war – CEO
Volkswagen is making it clear it will not partake in the EV price war spurred by Tesla’s recent price cuts. After Tesla slashed prices in China, the US, and the EU, across its lineup of electric vehicles, including a 20% discount on the Model Y, analysts predicted it would have a spillover effect on other BEV manufacturers.
electrek.co
Tesla Roadster turns 15 years old today, still no sign of the new version
Tesla Roadster, credited by some for launching the EV revolution, is turning 15 years old today. While we celebrate the original Roadster, there’s still no sign of the new version that Tesla promised. While the Tesla Roadster wasn’t exactly a successful vehicle program on its own, it did succeed...
electrek.co
Tesla has the highest customer retention, and the industry should worry
Tesla has the highest customer retention rate, and the industry should worry because they will have issues getting EV buyers back. S&P Global released an interesting new research paper about “nomad” car buyers, which are described as people who buy a car brand for the first time and return to the market after:
electrek.co
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
electrek.co
I bought an electric tuk-tuk to drive in a first world country and it’s a perfect city ‘truck’
I’ve talked a lot about how trucks and SUVs are simply more vehicle than most people need, especially in cities and crowded areas. But talk is cheap, and actions speak louder than words. So I put my money where my mouth is and I bought the only “truck” I (or most anyone else) should ever need for a city.
electrek.co
Magicycle launches the ‘SUV of e-bikes’ with full suspension fat tire electric bike
Electric bicycle maker Magicycle has just unveiled its newest model, which is the most premium e-bike yet in the company’s lineup. The full-suspension Magicycle Deer also claims to be an “SUV e-bike,” though that term seems to get thrown around a lot lately. We’ve seen plenty of...
electrek.co
Ford (F) Q4 and full-year 2022 earnings preview: Here’s what to expect
Ford (F) is slated to release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings after market close on Thursday, February 2, as the auto industry’s shift to electric vehicles heats up. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect. Ford EV sales in 2022. After ramping up electric vehicle production throughout...
electrek.co
Enphase (ENPH) introduces bi-directional EV charging for an all-in-one solar home energy system
Enphase Energy (ENPH), the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced Thursday its latest innovation – a bi-directional EV charger. The technology allows EVs to power your home during an outage or support the grid during peak demand. The best part is that it establishes...
electrek.co
Polestar adds Luminar lidar to 3 SUV pre-orders, confirms it’s coming to Polestar 5 GT as well
Automotive safety and autonomy specialist Luminar Technologies announced that EV automaker Polestar intends to deepen its partnership with the former by implementing its long-range Iris lidar into the upcoming Polestar 5, based on the Precept concept. Additionally, the automaker has enabled consumers pre-ordering a Polestar 3 SUV to add the Luminar lidar to their configuration starting today.
electrek.co
Tesla Model S breaks winter range record
Tesla Model S has broken the winter range record in a new wide-ranging cold weather range test conducted in Norway. For years now, Norway has been conducting extensive range and efficiency tests in cold weather, which is a concern for many potential EV buyers living in regions with harsh winters.
electrek.co
The most popular cargo electric bike in the US is back after major recall
Rad Power Bikes has announced that the RadWagon 4 electric cargo bike is once again available for sale. Orders for the model have opened again on the company’s site after it became unavailable following a November 2022 recall. The major recall affected nearly 30,000 RadWagon 4 electric bicycles. In...
electrek.co
Watch the longest-range EVs battle to see how far they last on a single charge
Electric vehicle range continues improving, with many automakers now offering models with over 300 to 400 miles on a single charge. Watch some of the longest-range EVs battle it out to see which travels the farthest from 100% battery charge to completely empty. Longest-range EVs battle it out until dead.
electrek.co
Avis has new T&Cs for renting its EVs, and they’re a little weird
Car rental giant Avis just sent an email out today to its customers to let that it has new rental terms and conditions for its fleet EVs. Some of the company’s EV rules are a bit of a head scratcher. Here’s what the email said:. As we introduce...
electrek.co
Nissan unveils convertible EV concept, a category it should’ve been producing a decade ago
As part of the launch of its Nissan Futures event kicking off in Japan this week, Nissan Motor Company unveiled a physical EV convertible prototype called the Max-Out – based on a virtual rendering teased in 2021. The Japanese automaker says the electric convertible concept represents its ambitions for sustainability in the future, but we can’t help but wonder why the creators of the LEAF didn’t start developing EVs like this ten years ago?
electrek.co
ZEEKR confirms third EV is called X, not 003, as it shares first look
Following leaked images that were later confirmed by ZEEKR to be its upcoming third EV model, the Chinese automaker has relayed that the new SUV will be called the ZEEKR X, not the ZEEKR 003 as originally speculated. The company also shared first official images of the EV today, ahead of its full debut expected in April. Have a look.
Comments / 0