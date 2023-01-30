ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Feb. 1

Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff will pick five playmakers in every conference as Players of the Week and highlight what made those players stand out. The following selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30.
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap

Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Pennington rolls past Peddie - Girls basketball recap

Morgan Matthews dropped 34 points to carry Pennington to a dominant 77-36 victory over Peddie in Hightstown. Izzy Augustine and Gabby Hall both had a solid scoring performance for Pennington (14-4), scoring 15 points apiece. Marcela Nearing and Jordyn Jefferson both scored 13 points apiece for Peddie (3-15). Pennington recorded...
