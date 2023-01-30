Read full article on original website
Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Feb. 1
Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff will pick five playmakers in every conference as Players of the Week and highlight what made those players stand out. The following selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30.
Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results & coverage for Saturday, Feb. 4
Decisive third quarter puts Hamilton West over Lawrence - Boys basketball recap
Hass (Hyshon) Cannon led with 11 points while Devyn Wright-Myles added 10 points and 14 rebounds as Hamilton West won on the road, 51-48, over Lawrence. Ben Boufford put in 10 points for Hamilton West (14-7), which trailed 21-18 at halftime and pulled ahead with a 14-8 run in third quarter while playing the final frame even.
Boys basketball: Solomon sets school-record with 50 points during Woodbury win
JaBron Solomon was unstoppable on Friday night. From the opening minutes, Solomon had it working for Woodbury and ended up setting a new school-record with 50 points during a 73-50 win over Audubon. Woodbury (16-4) jumped out to an early lead and extended in the second quarter. It outscored Audubon...
Newark Collegiate edges out Science Park - Boys basketball recap
Beck’i Camara posted a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double as Newark Collegiate defeated Science Park 60-52 at Newark Collegiate High School in Newark. Najee Graham had 17 points as well to go along with five rebounds with Ja’Quis Davis posting 12 points and three steals. Zah’mir Halley tallied eight points and three steals with Alieu Kelleh snagging down five rebounds.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Feb. 3 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Pennington rolls past Peddie - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Matthews dropped 34 points to carry Pennington to a dominant 77-36 victory over Peddie in Hightstown. Izzy Augustine and Gabby Hall both had a solid scoring performance for Pennington (14-4), scoring 15 points apiece. Marcela Nearing and Jordyn Jefferson both scored 13 points apiece for Peddie (3-15). Pennington recorded...
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Feb. 3
The season is going by in a flash. There are only a couple of weeks left before the 2022-23 girls basketball state tournament is seeded. We continue to see eye-opening performances across the state. NJ Advance Media has selected five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best...
Sztenderowicz lifts Cinnaminson over Pemberton - Girls-basketball recap
BRooke Sztenderowicz scored 17 points to lead Cinnaminson to a 57-30 home win over Pemberton, its 19th win against three defeats. Rhochelle Johnson chipped in with 10 points in the win. Alayjah Highsmith scored 16 points to pace the Pemberton effort. Cinnaminson blitzed out to an 11-2 first quarter lead...
