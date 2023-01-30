Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Take A Look At AbsoluteBlack’s Super Steel E-Bike Chainrings
When it comes to electric bicycles, especially premium and expensive ones running fancy Shimano, Bosch, or Brose motors, performance isn’t the only part of the equation. Longevity and durability are equally important in ensuring that this performance can be delivered reliably and for a long period of time. This is why aftermarket specialists produce beefed up products designed to prolong the service life of your e-bike.
insideevs.com
2023 Orbea Gain Road And Gravel E-Bikes Are Ready To Hit The Road
Orbea is a cycling brand that’s known the world over for its premium, race-winning machines, both in road and mountain cycling. Now that electric bikes are rapidly growing in popularity, Orbea is not one to get left behind, and is still at the top of its game, especially in the road and gravel e-bike segments.
insideevs.com
The City Transformer CT-1 Can Shape-Shift To Tackle Tiny Parking Spaces
The City Transformer CT-1 is a brand-new electric vehicle that’s aimed at tackling busy and narrow city streets. Made by an Israeli company, the CT-1, which is currently in the prototype stage, has a very cool party trick: it can extend and retract its wheels, widening and narrowing its chassis.
insideevs.com
Aventon Level.2 First Ride Review: The Bang-For-Buck Bike
There’s only one thing better than bragging about buying a new bike, and that’s bragging about the deal you got on it. The dollar sure isn’t getting more valuable. Most folks want more for less these days. At least that’s the case in the über-competitive electric bicycle market. When today’s high-performance e-bikes go high with seven-figure price tags, others go low, bringing electric mobility to the masses.
insideevs.com
Fiido Is Set To Launch Up To Seven New E-Bikes In 2023
If you’re an e-mobility enthusiast, chances are you’ve heard the name Fiido once or twice before. Perhaps you’ve even ridden one of their two-wheelers, or better still, have one stowed away in your garage at the moment. The company is a fast-growing Chinese brand that’s had its fair share of trials and tribulations—but has proven that it has what it takes to rise above.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Aces Winter Range Test In Norway, Beats 28 Other EVs
The Tesla Model S won a cold-weather range test in Norway by a landslide, setting a new record in the process. The electric sedan beat 28 other EVs in the test organized by Norwegian automotive media outlet Motor.no, covering 530 kilometers (329 miles) on a single charge in temperatures varying between -10° and -5° Celsius (14-23° Fahrenheit).
insideevs.com
Tesla Model 3 Refresh "Project Highland" Out Testing Under Wraps
We've known about Tesla's mysterious "Project Highland" for some time now, though we recently learned that the EV maker has been working on it for longer than most people thought. It's supposed to be a "refreshed" Model 3 project, even though Tesla doesn't officially refresh its vehicles. Now, we have more recent photos of the new Model 3, and Tesla is hiding something.
insideevs.com
The SpaceCamperBike Wants To Be The Ultimate Camper E-Bike
Back in the day, the idea of bike packing was something that took quite a lot of thought and planning. Getting on your bike and hitting the road meant that you needed the right bike, of course, as well as the right luggage and accessories to get you through the journey. On top of that, you’d need to plan for lodging, where to stop for food, and so much more.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Long Range Delivery Estimate Pushed To March-May 2023
Tesla's decision to cut prices in the US by up to 20 percent at the start of the year had a number of consequences for both the new and used EV markets. For one, the value of used Teslas has started to drop, and some analysts and execs from rival companies expressed concern that the price cuts could be dangerous for residual values. In addition, other automakers – most notably Ford – started to follow suit and announced price drops, albeit timidly.
insideevs.com
Mazda's USA CEO Says Longer-Range EVs Aren't Sustainable
Mazda has been arguably late to the EV game and its MX-30 has less driving range than essentially all other electric cars available today. This may come as no surprise after you learn that the president and CEO of Mazda USA Jeffrey Guyton doesn't believe longer-range EVs have a viable place in the future.
insideevs.com
Should All New Cars Be Electric? Journalist Shares His Story
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Way Better Than It Should Be
Design | Comfort | Tech | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQ. Not long ago, turning an internal combustion automobile into an EV required some significant sacrifices in range, performance, or charging speed – and sometimes all three. Today, however, some automakers have cracked the code, building vehicles that are equally suited to ICE and electric powertrains.
insideevs.com
Polestar 3 Is Now Available With Luminar’s Lidar, Polestar 5 To Get It Also
The yet-to-be-delivered Polestar 3 performance SUV will be available with Luminar’s lidar (laser imaging, detection, and ranging) system starting February 2, the two companies announced in a joint statement, saying that the upcoming Polestar 5 four-door GT will also benefit from Luminar’s object-sensing technology. The Polestar 3 EV...
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz EQS, EQE, And EQS SUV To Get Standard Heat Pump, More Range
The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan, EQE sedan, and EQS SUV EV are set to receive some improvements that should result in longer driving ranges, at least for the dual-motor variants. The three German luxury models are set to receive a Disconnect Unit (DCU), the same as the one found on the European-market EQE SUV, which decouples the front motor if certain conditions are met, thus reducing drag losses and improving range.
insideevs.com
Future Ford EVs "Deep Into Development," Will Use Smaller Batteries
Ford Motor Company has made big advances on the EV front in recent years, bringing three popular products to market in the guise of the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit. The F-150 Lightning is arguably the more important product of the three, and Ford has already increased production to...
insideevs.com
Tesla Co-Founder JB Straubel Offers Insight On Battery Recycling
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
XPeng EV Sales Crashed In January 2023: Down Almost 60%
The beginning of the year 2023 appears to be pretty difficult for the Chinese EV start-up XPeng, which in January noted a significant decrease in sales. Last month, the company delivered to customers 5,218 electric cars, which is nearly 60 percent less than a year ago. It was also the fifth consecutive month of a year-over-year sales decline.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck's Bed Capacity Shown In Recent Spy Shots
The Tesla Cybertruck is set to come to market soon, but we still don't have official details from Tesla about the final design or the price. There was talk about making the production electric truck a bit smaller than what was revealed years ago, but it seemed Tesla may have decided against that. Now, spy shots reveal off-road tires in the Cybertruck's bed, which may help people size it up.
insideevs.com
GM, BYD, Solid State Batteries And Electric Plane: Top EV News Feb 2
This week, we have news on BYD, GM, Solid State Batteries, and an Electric Cargo Plane: Our Top EV News for the week of Feb 2, 2023. If you like EV news, make sure to subscribe to our bi-weekly EV newsletter. Check out our most recent edition here. Bio: John...
insideevs.com
2024 Cadillac Lyriq To Get Real Leather Interior And New Colors
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq will come with several changes over the current model year, including new color options and a new Nappa leather pack that will be available in two different colors. According to GM Autothority, the Nappa Leather Pack is priced at $3,990 and will be selectable only on...
Comments / 0