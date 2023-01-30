ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

newscenter1.tv

Governor Noem signs first new law of the year

PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011 into law which cuts the amount that employers must pay into unemployment insurance by 0.5%. This is the first law to be passed in South Dakota in 2023. Employers in South Dakota must pay into the...
newscenter1.tv

$200 million housing bill signed into law

PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem signed SB41, a bill that authorizes $200 million in state and federal funding to be used for investments in housing. The bill contains an emergency clause and will take effect immediately. The law gives the South Dakota Housing Development Authority the...
