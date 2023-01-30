Read full article on original website
Ranchers share issues at the forefront of their industry during an R-CALF discussion at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In a lecture and town hall-style discussion on Tuesday, ranchers listened as representatives from the cattle industry spoke out about issues their community faces, as well as the importance of ranchers coming together to get state and federal attention. Why is unity important in improving the...
Governor Noem signs first new law of the year
PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011 into law which cuts the amount that employers must pay into unemployment insurance by 0.5%. This is the first law to be passed in South Dakota in 2023. Employers in South Dakota must pay into the...
$200 million housing bill signed into law
PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem signed SB41, a bill that authorizes $200 million in state and federal funding to be used for investments in housing. The bill contains an emergency clause and will take effect immediately. The law gives the South Dakota Housing Development Authority the...
