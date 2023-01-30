Read full article on original website
Chained Echoes: SP Points Explained
In the age of open-world titans and real-time action combat — where even JRPG classics like "Final Fantasy" are more focused on fast paced action — "Chained Echoes" is a hidden gem almost tailor-made for avid fans of the classic JRPG. Judging from the rave reviews on its Steam page, it seems to get the nostalgic formula just right with gorgeous neo-retro pixel art, an engrossing story, a streamlined combat system, and of course, a slightly peculiar progression system that makes character-building all the more compelling.
Fortnite: How To Access Dragon Ball Adventure Island (And What Rewards You Can Get From It)
In 2022, "Fortnite" players were able to participate in a "Dragon Ball" event that included more than just a skin line and a few weeks of gimmicks. Of course, these things all existed, but a major part of the event was Dragon Ball Adventure Island. This island featured popular locations from "Dragon Ball," like the Room of Spirit and Time, and players were able to experience the series by doing random tasks or even going into PvP battles. Another "Dragon Ball" event is coming to "Fortnite" in 2023, and it's bringing back the Dragon Ball Adventure Island yet again.
Hi-Fi Rush: How To Simplify The Rhythm Games
As the most surprising part of Xbox and Bethesda's January Developer Direct, "Hi-Fi Rush" was not only revealed but released the very same day for Xbox and PC. This first surprise hit of 2023 is a rhythm, character action game that naturally features plenty of rhythm-focused minigames, but they don't need to get in the way of one enjoying the title. In fact, one of the several different accessibility options within "Hi-Fi Rush" is specifically for making those possibly pesky rhythm segments much easier.
FFXIV: How To Find Resplendent Feathers To Unlock The Alkonost Mount
Getting your first mount in "Final Fantasy 14" is a simple matter of finishing the first act of the base-game story. Collecting the 200+ other mounts in the game, however, is a different matter altogether. From rewards for relatively easy achievements, to rare drops from dungeons, to prohibitively expensive mounts that are only obtained after extensive grinds through the most obscure content, a full mount catalog requires players to take on nearly every single kind of content the sprawling MMO has to offer.
PlayStation Franchises That Killed Off Their Main Characters
Gamers who grew up in PlayStation households know Sony has an impressive lineup of exclusive franchises. Titles like "God of War" and "Uncharted" have been a major selling point for the consoles over the years, with many fans citing them as their primary reason for buying a PlayStation. These exclusives tend to be big-budget AAA games with cinematic visuals designed to show the console's full capabilities. Many also give players an engaging narrative, making these games memorable long after the graphics and gameplay have become outdated. They aren't all fun and jokes like "Crash Bandicoot" or "Ratchet & Clank," though. More than a few of these stories have been bittersweet.
The GTA Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Without question, the "Grand Theft Auto" series' main selling point is each game's single-player story. Conceived by brothers Sam and Dan Houser, as well as Leslie Benzies, Rockstar Games' seminal open-world action-adventure series has constantly pushed the envelope when it comes to narrative-focused experiences with its trademark humor, action, and scathing social/political satire that ranges from bold to the flat-out offensive. But which of these lauded, all-encompassing games will provide players with the most bang for their buck when it comes to duration?
Why The Callisto Protocol Failed To Capture The Magic Of Dead Space
Developer Striking Distance Studios intended for "The Callisto Protocol" to serve as a spiritual successor to "Dead Space," but it failed to live up to the magic of the original survival horror experience that captured fans' hearts. K-ODYSSEY reported that the game underperformed in sales, to the point that publisher Krafton's stock took a hit as a result.
How To Find Enlightened Renascence In WoW
"World of Warcraft: Dragonflight," the longstanding MMO's ninth expansion, had a lot to live up to following the divisive previous expansion "Shadowlands." So far, fans seem to think things are looking good in large part because of the expansion's many major changes to things "World of Warcraft" players have become used to in the last few years. Mission tables, borrowed power systems (like AP and anima), and that constant sense of grinding to keep up at max level have all been removed or eased, and that's not to mention UI, profession, and talent changes, as well as the new Evoker class and revolutionary Dragonriding system.
Dead Space Remake: How To Unlock The Secret Alternate Ending
The "Dead Space" remake is out, and the critics are raving about it. It's being hailed as a superb successor to the series and well worth playing for both newcomers to the franchise and veterans of the original. In addition to the improved graphics, gameplay, and other updates, the remake also offers something brand new to entice gamers to return to the Ishimura.
Dead Space Remake's Alternate Ending Is Worth The Extra Work
It's true — the new "Dead Space" remake has a secret alternate ending, and it's no small feat to unlock it. The remake may be mostly faithful to the gameplay design and narrative beats of the 2008 horror classic, but it still finds some ways to update the original experience and bring it more in line with subsequent entries in the series. Whereas the first game only had one ending, its remake actually boasts two possible outcomes for Isaac Clarke's journey: the classic ending and a new alternate ending.
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Xbox One Games, According To Metacritic
It feels like forever since the Xbox One was released almost a decade ago. But now, over two years after the Xbox Series X and S released, it hasn't stopped being supported yet. Though the Xbox One will no longer be produced, for a long time games were (and some still are) planned for release on both generations of consoles.
Why Valve Never Released Left 4 Dead 3
Valve, a longstanding icon in PC gaming, was once better known for its generation-defining games in the "Half Life," "Team Fortress," and the "Left 4 Dead" series. More recently — well, more like the last decade or so — Valve shifted its focus from game development to other pursuits. Since 2013, the "Half Life: Alyx" VR game and the DOTA 2 card game "Artifact" are really the only big titles the company has shipped, and in 2023 Valve is much better known for running Steam and for the handheld Steam Deck than its games.
Say Goodbye To The PlayStation Plus Collection
Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be shuttered very soon, much to the surprise of PS5 players. The collection of hit PlayStation games has been available as an incentive for PS5 players ever since the console launched in 2020, allowing PS Plus members a chance to download and play AAA titles such as "The Last of Us Remastered" and "Fallout 4" as part of their subscription. Now, according to a new blog post from the gaming giant, players only have a few short months to download these games.
What Is Fortnite Project Nova? This Server Brings Back The Early Days Of The Battle Royale
"Fortnite" is not the same game it was when the battle royale title first exploded onto the scene in 2017 — but that's not necessarily a bad thing. In many ways, "Fortnite's" evolution happened just how it needed to, with Epic Games' flagship game always striving to move forward with new ideas rather than constantly looking back at how things used to be. More contemporary additions like Zero Build Mode and skill-based matchmaking have arguably made the game more accessible than ever, and its enduring popularity is a testament to that idea.
The Scene That Went Too Far In The Dead Space Remake
The original space horror phenomenon, "Dead Space," terrorized gamers upon release in 2008. And thankfully, the recent Motive Studio remake captures the same heart-pounding horror experience the first game offered up. Critics even argue that the remake is better than the original, improving the title in almost every way. That being said, Dead Space remains a game that players may want to avoid playing at night.
Hi-Fi Rush: Why You Might Want To Avoid The Cloud Gaming Version
"Hi-Fi Rush" is 2023's unexpected hit. On January 25, Tango Gameworks announced and released the title on the same day for PC and Xbox. And the gameplay is just as surprising as the release. This rhythm-based fighter combines the combat and style system of "Devil May Cry" with the rhythm timing of "Guitar Hero." The result is a truly unique game that has won critics and gamers over (per Metacritic) — partly because the game allows players to pet the cat. And with a price tag of $30, it has proven to be enticing for gamers when $70 titles are becoming the norm.
Minecraft Legends Features A PvP Mode That Offers Some Exciting 4v4 Competition
Xbox and Bethesda had plenty to reveal during the January Developer Direct showcase. "Hi-Fi Rush," 2023's first surprise hit may have stolen the show, but the presentation opened with an extended look at the exciting PvP mode within the upcoming spinoff title "Minecraft Legends." The show didn't touch as much...
Monster Hunter Rise: The Best Place To Farm Bismuth Prism
There's no shortage of items to discover, collect, buy, sell, and craft within the "Monster Hunter" franchise, and that's no different with "Monster Hunter Rise." Some items are found from slaying monsters, some are found by sending Palico and Palamute buddies on far-off adventures, and some, like Bismuth Prisms, are found by foraging specific spots in specific areas.
Is Remnant: From The Ashes Coming To Nintendo Switch?
There's no shortage of Nintendo Switch ports that fans want to see happen, but one that likely wasn't predicted by many is 2019's "Remnant: From the Ashes." Created by the studio Gunfire Games, "Remnant: From the Ashes" is a third-person shooting, cooperative Soulslike that features swarms of enemies, enormous bosses, and plenty of unique weapons and abilities. The game has garnered a bit of a cult following over the last few years, and it saw enough success across PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles to warrant a sequel, which was announced during the 2022 Game Awards via a flashy announcement trailer.
How To Get A Railgun In GTA Online (And GTA 5 Story Mode)
Appearing in nearly every major shooter from "Call of Duty" to "Halo" and even "Fortnite," the railgun is practically a staple of the first-person shooter genre at this point. In every iteration, it's big, it's powerful, it's the most brutal you can get without getting into explosives territory — and it's no wonder that "Grand Theft Auto 5" players are eager to know where and how to get this powerhouse to perforate the opposition.
